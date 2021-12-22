Report: Raptors Add D.J. Wilson As COVID Replacement Player

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors are signing D.J. Wilson to a 10-day hardship deal due to their COVID-19 outbreak
    The Toronto Raptors have added another replacement player as they continue to battle COVID-19 issues.

    This time, D.J. Wilson has received the call, joining the Raptors on a 10-day hardship deal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Wilson is the fifth replacement player to join the Raptors this week. He's a 6-foot-10 forward who has played in 142 NBA games and spent four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. For his career, he's averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game or 12.7 points and nine rebounds per 36 minutes.

    This season, he's played in 13 games with the Oklahoma City Blue G League team, averaging 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds.

    If Khem Birch can't play due to his nagging knee injury, the addition of Wilson will give the Raptors 10 players. They have five regulars, OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, Svi Mykhailiuk, Chris Boucher, and Isaac Bonga, and now five replacement players, Wilson, Nik Stauskas, Brandon Goodwin, Juwan Morgan, and Tremont Waters.

    Toronto is scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

