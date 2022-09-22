Report: Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic will not be joining the Toronto Raptors this season.

Despite rumors that Toronto had been interested in the Utah Jazz' 33-year-old sharpshooter, Bogdanovic has reportedly been dealt to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's been a summer of rebuilding for the Jazz who has now dealt Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, and Bogdanovic. In return, the organization has amassed a war chest of draft picks as they turn toward a new era in Utah.

A Bogdanovic deal never seemed particularly likely for Toronto. While the Raptors could certainly use a little more three-point scoring off the bench, his age and lack of defensive versatility made him an awkward fit on Toronto's roster. The Raptors made it clear their goal this summer was to keep their core together moving forward and that's indeed what they have done.

Bogdanovic doesn't quite fit with Detroit's timeline as another rebuilding team. It does allow the Pistons to get off $3 million in guaranteed money due to Olynyk for the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old Saben Lee hadn't found a home in Detroit, having averaged just 5.6 points per game in each of his first two seasons.

