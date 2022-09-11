Report: Raptors 'Consistently Mentioned' As Potential Bojan Bogdanovic Landing Spot

The NBA offseason may not be over quite yet.

Even with training camp just two weeks away, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly been one of the teams sniffing around trade talks for Utah Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Toronto has been pretty consistently mentioned there,” Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said on his podcast. “The Pelicans I’ve now heard as well are a team that’s been on him. Phoenix, all in addition to the Lakers. There’s got to be more too, but those are the four teams I’ve heard from multiple people that I know.”

Bogdanovic makes a ton of sense for Toronto. He's a 6-foot-7 lights-out three-point shooter who has nailed 39.2% of his career three-pointers and has put up 18.3 points per game over the past four seasons. Considering Utah has traded away its other core players, Bogdanovic appears next in line to be dealt alongside Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, and Jordan Clarkson.

For now, though, a deal seems unlikely. Not only does Bogdanovic's $19.5 million expiring contract mean the Raptors would have to part with multiple salaries, but the Jazz expected asking price of a first-round pick is likely too rich for Toronto right now. The Raptors are far more likely to run it back next season with the same young core, as Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability. The big moves will have to wait for the trade deadline and next summer.

