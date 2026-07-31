2 Trade Targets Raptors Should Pursue Before Opening Night

The Toronto Raptors are ready to put together a team that is capable of winning right now.

With reports that the NBA's investigation on Kawhi Leonard could roll into the season, it is highly possible that the Raptors attempt to make another move before opening night. Based on where the team currently is, adding another defensive-minded guard and a centre to add size is where the Raptors can improve going into the year.

Blazers PG Jrue Holiday

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) drives to the basket during the first half against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been plenty of rumors that have linked the Raptors to Jrue Holiday over the last year. It is hard to ignore how well Holiday would fit with the team.

He would not be asked to carry the offense, but rather bring his championship caliber defense and playmaking to compliment Scottie Barnes. Holiday would also take some of the pressure off of Immanuel Quickley against tougher defensive matchups for the Raptors' back court.

The biggest thing the Raptors would be missing if the Leonard trade does not go through would be his championship experience. By bringing in Holiday, you get a player who knows how to win, and has brought home an NBA championship in two different cities as well. This experience would certainly prove to be valuable to a Raptors team that is on the younger side.

The Blazers a team that has a surplus of guards, and they may be willing to part with Holiday for the right price. The biggest obstacle in a potential deal would be getting the salaries to match up, but from a pure basketball standpoint this would be a great move for the Raptors.

Mavericks C Daniel Gafford

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) dunks the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have an obvious weakness heading into the season, that is the interior size behind Jakob Poeltl. Adding Daniel Gafford to the team would immediately help solve that problem by adding more athleticism to the centre position.

At 6-10, Gafford brings a strong presence in the paint along with being an elite shot blocker. He would be a great fit in Darko Rajakovic's system by strengthening the interior defense without demanding a significant amount of touches.

For Toronto, Gafford wouldn't just be another center, but he would provide a level of insurance behind Poeltl as they look to compete with some of the Eastern Conference's bigger frontcourts. The Raptors will struggle to make it out of the East if they don't have an answer for Joel Embiid or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dallas has also been connected to trade discussions involving multiple veteran players on the roster as they look to retool.

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