One Playoff Matchup Could Define the Raptors' Entire Season

The Toronto Raptors added a couple of key pieces this offseason (even with the Kawhi Leonard trade still not processed yet). However, the Raptors' playoff chances may come down to the Raptors' presence in the paint.

Jakob Poeltl is a solid option at the centre position, but the Raptors still have plenty of tradeable pieces to add another big man regardless of the outcome of the Leonard trade.

The Biggest Challenge Won't Be On the Perimeter

Apr 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers centre Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of game one in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have enough talent to compete with just about any team. Whether they can compete four times in a seven-game series is another story, as we saw last year.

When their season was on the line, the Raptors conceded 22 points and 19 rebounds to Jarrett Allen in game seven, with eight of those being offensive rebounds. Allen also shot 65.7 per cent from the field across the seven-game series. Allen isn't the flashiest centre, but the Cavaliers exposed one of the Raptors' most significant weaknesses.

The most obvious threat in the East this year is the Philadelphia 76ers. After acquiring LeBron James, they quickly became the most dangerous starting five in the entire NBA, with Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and one of the best centres in the league in Joel Embiid.

Stopping Embiid is rarely possible for one defender, as Embiid frequently excels at forcing a double team and getting to the free-throw line. Collin Murray-Boyles will continue to develop as a defender, but having another big man to pair with Poeltl would be huge for the Raptors' playoff push.

Toronto Has Improved, But Now It Has to Prove It

Apr 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts after centre Jakob Poeltl scored a basket and earned a foul call against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors deserve credit for addressing a lot of their issues that held them back from last season. With the additions of Kyle Anderson and pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, they have shown a willingness to add cleaner ball movement and more lineup flexibility than last year.

However, none of that matters if they are losing the battle in the paint. The postseason comes down to who can exploit mismatches the best. If opposing teams are able to consistently dominate the glass or force the Raptors into constant rotations because of a dominant centre, then the Raptors' improvements on both ends of the floor will become a lot harder to capitalize on.

This is not to say the Raptors cannot beat teams like the Cavaliers or the 76ers with their current roster, but rather Toronto needs their frontcourt to play their best basketball when the stakes are the highest.

If Toronto can stand up to the most elite centres in the East, then a deep playoff run becomes much more realistic. If they cannot, then the same obstacle could once again bring the Raptors' season to an early end.

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