2 Winners, 2 Losers in Raptors Loss vs. Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after losing 117-94 against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Raptors couldn't get it done after winning the first two games of the season, marking their first loss of the year.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Ja'Kobe Walter

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards holds the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter lays on the ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja'Kobe Walter left it all on the floor for the Raptors in his first start of the season, replacing Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Walter scored a team-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from downtown. Very few players had a strong offensive night, as the team made just 38% of its shots from the field, but Walter was the exception to the rule.

Winner: Allen Graves

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves also took advantage of Leonard's absence and saw an extended opportunity to contribute for the Raptors. In 20 minutes off the bench, he was efficient, 5 of 7 from the floor, and led all bench scorers with 11 points. He also had 6 rebounds and 4 assists, proving that he can contribute in more than one way.

Of his six rebounds, four came on the offensive glass, which has proven to be a strength of his. Graves continues to establish himself as a pro, and just 3 games in, it's clear that he has the tools to be a key player for the Raptors this season.

Loser: Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes loses the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels plays defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without question, this was the worst game of Scottie Barnes' career. He went 0 for 12 from the field and did not score. It's the first time since April 4, 2023, that Barnes has gone scoreless in a game.

With Leonard on the sidelines, Barnes had to take on more responsibility on the offensive end of the floor. The Wolves had the optimal game plan that completely shut him out on offense.

Loser: Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the court against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard's knee swelling definitely affected the outcome. While the Raptors may have still lost, it definitely would have been a lot closer if he was on the court. The Raptors need Leonard to have the swelling in his knee go down so that he can rejoin the team when they head back to Toronto.

The Raptors will return to the court on Wednesday when they take on Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app or NBA League Pass.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.