Will Kawhi Leonard Play vs. Timberwolves? Raptors Star Pops Up on Injury Report

Toronto Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard has helped the team earn the first two victories of the season, but his injury history is once again catching up to him.

The team announced that Leonard will be out against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he deals with right knee swelling.

What Raptors Will Do Without Kawhi

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard prepares to speak to the media after a game against the Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Leonard out of the lineup, Ja'Kobe Walter will join the starting five alongside Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl. Look for Walter to soak up most of those minutes, while rookie Allen Graves, Collin Murray-Boyles and former Wolves forward Kyle Anderson should also get a chance at an extended opportunity to play.

The Wolves are working with a starting lineup featuring LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga and Rudy Gobert. Ball was acquired in an offseason trade with the Charlotte Hornets, and the team has already seen positive progress with him on the court.

The Wolves looked dominant in the team's first two games of the season, beating the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic both by double digits on the road. This game will serve as the home opener for the Wolves, who are hoping to make it deep in the Western Conference playoffs once again.

Raptors Should Get Familiar With This Lineup

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic smiles during a stop in play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if Leonard will be out just for this game or for more contests down the line. Still, this is a feeling Toronto should get used to throughout the season.

Leonard missed 17 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season and 45 the year before. He has only played in 70 or more games in a single season twice in his 15-year career, so Toronto might have to pivot off of a Leonard lineup many times over the course of the year.

We'll see how the Raptors respond to this late injury and hope that they can pick up the pieces for what they will be losing in his absence. A win tonight would spark a lot of confidence for this group as they try to keep their perfect record intact.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Timberwolves is scheduled for 7 pm ET inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on TSN and NBA TV or stream it on the TSN+ app.

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