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2026-27 Raptors Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart

The Toronto Raptors' roster is taking shape around Scottie Barnes as the Raptors prepare to build off of their success from last season.
Rocco Moschella|
Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (center) huddles up with teammates before the start of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (center) huddles up with teammates before the start of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have changed the entire direction of their franchise this offseason. After a surprise playoff berth last season, the Raptors decided to accelerate its timeline by agreeing to a deal to bring back Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Toronto now enters the 2026-27 season with a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Leonard, barring any further setbacks in the NBA's investigation.

The Raptors are also heavily relying on some of their younger players to take another leap forward to fill out the rotation. Players like Ja'Kobe Walter, Collin Murray-Boyles, and rookie first round pick Allen Graves will all have an opportunity to earn meaningful minutes this year. Veteran additions like Kyle Anderson and Andre Jackson Jr. also have a chance to prove themselves as valuable depth pieces.

Here's a look at the current Raptors' roster, salaries, and projected depth chart as we get to the final stretch of the offseason. This is subject to change when the Leonard deal is made official.

Toronto Raptors 2026-27 Roster Contracts

Player

2026-27 Salary

Scottie Barnes

$41,754,690

Brandon Ingram

$40,000,000

Immanuel Quickley

$32,500,000

RJ Barrett

$29,616,071

Jakob Poeltl

$19,500,000

Gradey Dick

$7,131,511

Collin Murray-Boyles

$6,649,560

Allen Graves

$4,065,720

Ja'Kobe Walter

$3,811,800

Andre Jackson Jr.

$2,537,526

Kyle Anderson

$2,449,421

Trayce Jackson-Davis

$2,406,205

Jamison Battle

$2,296,271

Jamal Shead

$2,296,271

Alijah Martin

$2,185,116

Malachi Smith

$2,185,116

Nate Bittle

$1,357,763

Jaden Bradley

Two-Way

Chucky Hepburn

Two-Way

Trey Jemison

Two-Way

Per Basketball Reference, the Raptors' team payroll is approximately $202.7M. Should the Leonard deal go through, the Raptors would gain an additional $2,869,489 against the cap. They would acquire $50M in Leonard's contract, but ship away Brandon Ingram's $40M contract and Gradey Dick's $7,131,511 contract.

The Raptors top four players do account for over 70 per cent of their payroll as things stand currently, but they do have players like Jakob Poeltl, and Barrett who are on relatively affordable contracts compared to the market value for similar players. They are both players to watch if the Raptors decide to make a move to try and compete for a championship around the trade deadline.

Projected Depth Chart

Starters:

G - Immanuel Quickley G - RJ Barrett F - Scottie Barnes F - Brandon Ingram C - Jakob Poeltl

Rotation:

G - Ja'Kobe Walter G - Jamal Shead F - Kyle Anderson F - Allen Graves F/C - Collin Murray-Boyles F/C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

End of Bench/Development:

G - Andre Jackson Jr. G - Alijah Martin G - Malachi Smith C - Nate Bittle

Two Way Players:

G - Jaden Bradley G - Chucky Hepburn C - Trey Jemison

This depth chart is far from official, as there is still over a month to go before the season starts. Injuries will inevitably occur, and once the Leonard trade is official, he will slot into the starting lineup in Ingram's place. With Dick also getting shipped out in the trade, all of the guards will have an opportunity to take a chunk of his minutes as well.

As far as the starting lineup goes, Quickley should continue to handle the majority of the point guard responsibilities. Barnes will remain the cornerstone of the franchise (with or without Leonard), and Barrett gives Toronto another player who is able to score the basketball. Poeltl is very efficient in the paint, and at seven feet tall he provides rim protection on the defensive end of the floor.

The Raptors have a lot to look forward to as the 2026-27 season approaches. Once the Leonard deal is official, all eyes will be shifted to how this new look Toronto team will perform, and which younger players will step up to elevate this team to contender status.

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Rocco Moschella
ROCCO MOSCHELLA

Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content. In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.

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