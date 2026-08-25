2026-27 Raptors Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart

The Toronto Raptors have changed the entire direction of their franchise this offseason. After a surprise playoff berth last season, the Raptors decided to accelerate its timeline by agreeing to a deal to bring back Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Toronto now enters the 2026-27 season with a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Leonard, barring any further setbacks in the NBA's investigation.

The Raptors are also heavily relying on some of their younger players to take another leap forward to fill out the rotation. Players like Ja'Kobe Walter, Collin Murray-Boyles, and rookie first round pick Allen Graves will all have an opportunity to earn meaningful minutes this year. Veteran additions like Kyle Anderson and Andre Jackson Jr. also have a chance to prove themselves as valuable depth pieces.

Here's a look at the current Raptors' roster, salaries, and projected depth chart as we get to the final stretch of the offseason. This is subject to change when the Leonard deal is made official.

Toronto Raptors 2026-27 Roster Contracts

Player 2026-27 Salary Scottie Barnes $41,754,690 Brandon Ingram $40,000,000 Immanuel Quickley $32,500,000 RJ Barrett $29,616,071 Jakob Poeltl $19,500,000 Gradey Dick $7,131,511 Collin Murray-Boyles $6,649,560 Allen Graves $4,065,720 Ja'Kobe Walter $3,811,800 Andre Jackson Jr. $2,537,526 Kyle Anderson $2,449,421 Trayce Jackson-Davis $2,406,205 Jamison Battle $2,296,271 Jamal Shead $2,296,271 Alijah Martin $2,185,116 Malachi Smith $2,185,116 Nate Bittle $1,357,763 Jaden Bradley Two-Way Chucky Hepburn Two-Way Trey Jemison Two-Way

Per Basketball Reference, the Raptors' team payroll is approximately $202.7M. Should the Leonard deal go through, the Raptors would gain an additional $2,869,489 against the cap. They would acquire $50M in Leonard's contract, but ship away Brandon Ingram's $40M contract and Gradey Dick's $7,131,511 contract.

The Raptors top four players do account for over 70 per cent of their payroll as things stand currently, but they do have players like Jakob Poeltl, and Barrett who are on relatively affordable contracts compared to the market value for similar players. They are both players to watch if the Raptors decide to make a move to try and compete for a championship around the trade deadline.

Projected Depth Chart

Starters:

G - Immanuel Quickley G - RJ Barrett F - Scottie Barnes F - Brandon Ingram C - Jakob Poeltl

Rotation:

G - Ja'Kobe Walter G - Jamal Shead F - Kyle Anderson F - Allen Graves F/C - Collin Murray-Boyles F/C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

End of Bench/Development:

G - Andre Jackson Jr. G - Alijah Martin G - Malachi Smith C - Nate Bittle

Two Way Players:

G - Jaden Bradley G - Chucky Hepburn C - Trey Jemison

This depth chart is far from official, as there is still over a month to go before the season starts. Injuries will inevitably occur, and once the Leonard trade is official, he will slot into the starting lineup in Ingram's place. With Dick also getting shipped out in the trade, all of the guards will have an opportunity to take a chunk of his minutes as well.

As far as the starting lineup goes, Quickley should continue to handle the majority of the point guard responsibilities. Barnes will remain the cornerstone of the franchise (with or without Leonard), and Barrett gives Toronto another player who is able to score the basketball. Poeltl is very efficient in the paint, and at seven feet tall he provides rim protection on the defensive end of the floor.

The Raptors have a lot to look forward to as the 2026-27 season approaches. Once the Leonard deal is official, all eyes will be shifted to how this new look Toronto team will perform, and which younger players will step up to elevate this team to contender status.

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