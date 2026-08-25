2026-27 Raptors Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart
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The Toronto Raptors have changed the entire direction of their franchise this offseason. After a surprise playoff berth last season, the Raptors decided to accelerate its timeline by agreeing to a deal to bring back Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.
Toronto now enters the 2026-27 season with a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Leonard, barring any further setbacks in the NBA's investigation.
The Raptors are also heavily relying on some of their younger players to take another leap forward to fill out the rotation. Players like Ja'Kobe Walter, Collin Murray-Boyles, and rookie first round pick Allen Graves will all have an opportunity to earn meaningful minutes this year. Veteran additions like Kyle Anderson and Andre Jackson Jr. also have a chance to prove themselves as valuable depth pieces.
Here's a look at the current Raptors' roster, salaries, and projected depth chart as we get to the final stretch of the offseason. This is subject to change when the Leonard deal is made official.
Toronto Raptors 2026-27 Roster Contracts
Player
2026-27 Salary
Scottie Barnes
$41,754,690
Brandon Ingram
$40,000,000
Immanuel Quickley
$32,500,000
RJ Barrett
$29,616,071
Jakob Poeltl
$19,500,000
Gradey Dick
$7,131,511
Collin Murray-Boyles
$6,649,560
Allen Graves
$4,065,720
Ja'Kobe Walter
$3,811,800
Andre Jackson Jr.
$2,537,526
Kyle Anderson
$2,449,421
Trayce Jackson-Davis
$2,406,205
Jamison Battle
$2,296,271
Jamal Shead
$2,296,271
Alijah Martin
$2,185,116
Malachi Smith
$2,185,116
Nate Bittle
$1,357,763
Jaden Bradley
Two-Way
Chucky Hepburn
Two-Way
Trey Jemison
Two-Way
Per Basketball Reference, the Raptors' team payroll is approximately $202.7M. Should the Leonard deal go through, the Raptors would gain an additional $2,869,489 against the cap. They would acquire $50M in Leonard's contract, but ship away Brandon Ingram's $40M contract and Gradey Dick's $7,131,511 contract.
The Raptors top four players do account for over 70 per cent of their payroll as things stand currently, but they do have players like Jakob Poeltl, and Barrett who are on relatively affordable contracts compared to the market value for similar players. They are both players to watch if the Raptors decide to make a move to try and compete for a championship around the trade deadline.
Projected Depth Chart
Starters:
G - Immanuel Quickley G - RJ Barrett F - Scottie Barnes F - Brandon Ingram C - Jakob Poeltl
Rotation:
G - Ja'Kobe Walter G - Jamal Shead F - Kyle Anderson F - Allen Graves F/C - Collin Murray-Boyles F/C - Trayce Jackson-Davis
End of Bench/Development:
G - Andre Jackson Jr. G - Alijah Martin G - Malachi Smith C - Nate Bittle
Two Way Players:
G - Jaden Bradley G - Chucky Hepburn C - Trey Jemison
This depth chart is far from official, as there is still over a month to go before the season starts. Injuries will inevitably occur, and once the Leonard trade is official, he will slot into the starting lineup in Ingram's place. With Dick also getting shipped out in the trade, all of the guards will have an opportunity to take a chunk of his minutes as well.
As far as the starting lineup goes, Quickley should continue to handle the majority of the point guard responsibilities. Barnes will remain the cornerstone of the franchise (with or without Leonard), and Barrett gives Toronto another player who is able to score the basketball. Poeltl is very efficient in the paint, and at seven feet tall he provides rim protection on the defensive end of the floor.
The Raptors have a lot to look forward to as the 2026-27 season approaches. Once the Leonard deal is official, all eyes will be shifted to how this new look Toronto team will perform, and which younger players will step up to elevate this team to contender status.
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Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content. In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.