The Most Tradeable Contracts on the Toronto Raptors

After bringing back Kawhi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors have immediately positioned themselves as a top team in the Eastern Conference. However, this doesn't mean the front office in Toronto is done making moves.

The Raptors certainly won't be looking to move their key talent without good reason, but these two players have the most valuable contracts on Toronto's roster in the event of another trade pursuit.

RJ Barrett

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RJ Barrett is by far the most valuable trade asset the Raptors have. Barrett is entering the final year of his contract, and he carries a cap hit of just $29.6M next season. For a contending team that is looking for an immediate boost, without being locked-in to a massive extension long-term, Barrett is one of the few players who fit the mold.

Barrett is far from a player the Raptors need to move, but his looming extension adds an interesting layer to his future in Toronto. With his value currently high, the organization has some difficult questions to answer about whether it views him as a long-term piece of the core or if this is the right time to capitalize on his trade value.

Immanuel Quickley

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) directs players during a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quickley is the more interesting of Toronto's two most tradeable contracts, as he is making $32.5M over each of the next three seasons. This might sound like a steep price at first glance, but considering the fact that he will be the 16th highest paid point guard in the NBA next year per Spotrac, and that he won't be getting a raise for three seasons, his contract is quite enticing.

Additionally, his salary is significant enought that he could be included as a part of larger deals where a lot of money is being moved around. Matching salaries is often one of the biggest hurdles when teams are looking to make a deal, so having a solid starting caliber player on a team friendly contract is an asset.

Final Thoughts

While the Raptors do have two players on very tradeable contracts in Barrett and Quickley, this does not necessarily mean they are looking to make another move. However, having valuable contracts like this gives Toronto flexibility, which is something that will be very valuable when the trade deadline comes around.

For now, the Raptors seem to be focused on adding veteran leadership like Kyle Anderson around their core, but Toronto is in a position to be aggressive if the opportunity presents itself.

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