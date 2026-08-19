Jakob Poeltl Trade May Be Necessary for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have a problem now that they did not have at this time last year, or even in the last five years.

The Raptors are not simply trying to decide if their team is good enough to make the playoffs, as they won 46 games last season and earned the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Rather, the Raptors are tasked with determining if they are capable of making a deep playoff run.

With the Kawhi Leonard trade looming, the Raptors have established themselves as much more than a team that is working on developing a young core. The focus shifts to maximizing their championship window around Leonard, whose durability is the biggest question surrounding how long that window remains open.

This brings one major question into the spotlight. What will the Raptors do with Jakob Poeltl if they are able to establish themselves as contenders this year. Poeltl is a perfectly good starting centre in the NBA, but the Raptors will have to decide if he is a championship-caliber starting centre.

The Raptors Already Know Poeltl's Limitations

Apr 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of game one in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poeltl played in just 46 games last season, but averaged 10.7 points and 7 rebounds per game in just 25 minutes. He also shot a very efficient 70 per cent from the field. With his efficiency in the paint, and his ability to defend the rim gives the Raptors their only true big man on the roster.

While his skillset is very valuable to the Raptors, Poeltl also has his limitations. He does not have a three-point shot at all, and in the Raptors seven game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were able to formulate a game plan to exploit matchups involving Poeltl.

In the regular season, Poeltl is more than serviceable, but Toronto may decide to acquire a centre that provides more versatility and spacing to try and increase their odds at a deep playoff run.

Should Toronto Actually Replace Him?

Apr 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts after center Jakob Poeltl scored a basket and earned a foul call against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most fascinating part about the Raptors' decision. They definitely should not replace Poeltl unless the perfect opportunity becomes available through the trade market.

Poeltl has averaged 51 games played across his three full seasons with the Raptors, but when he is available, he gives Toronto size. The Raptors could get away with playing small-ball for the games that Poeltl is not available, but in a playoff environment, somebody has to get rebounds.

The Raptors should not focus on replacing Poeltl just yet, but they also should not blindly assume that they are set at the centre position.

The Raptors now have a team with Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, RJ Barrett and promising young talent on the bench, and they know that they have a good NBA centre in Poeltl. Poeltl does not have to prove that he is a solid NBA centre, but rather that his style of play can complement Barnes, Leonard and Barrett in a championship run.

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