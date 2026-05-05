3 Biggest Questions Facing the Raptors This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors are going into the offseason with some things to correct and change before the 2026-27 campaign begins.

It will be a key summer for the Raptors as they look to go from playoff contender to a team that can make a deep playoff run.

Here are the three biggest questions surrounding the team going into the offseason:

Will RJ Barrett Sign an Extension?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett celebrates after scoring the winning basket guard Ja'kobe Walter. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

RJ Barrett is entering the final year of his current contract in 2026-27, which will pay him roughly $30 million.

Following the Raptors' recent Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Barrett made his intentions clear, stating he wants to remain in Toronto for the rest of his career.

Having averaged 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this season while adapting to the addition of Brandon Ingram, Barrett has proven his value as a core pillar. The Raptors now face a decision on whether to offer a long-term extension this summer or risk him hitting unrestricted free agency in 2027.

During the season, Barrett was dangled in trade rumours as the likeliest player to be dealt given his contract. However, he has proven himself with his playoff performances and should be viewed as a key part of Toronto's future moving forward. This means a contract extension should be likely.

Prediction: Barrett signs a four-year extension with Raptors

Who Will the Raptors Select at No. 19 Overall?

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Raptors secured the No. 19 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after winning a random draw tiebreaker against the Atlanta Hawks following a 46-36 regular season.

Early mock drafts, including those from The Ringer, have linked Toronto to Michigan centre Aday Mara, who won a National Championship and brings much-needed size to the roster.

However, the team could also target a shooter like Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz or Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson, both of whom would improve one of Toronto's big weaknesses.

The team could benefit from both size and shooting, so it will come down to how the draft board responds ahead of them and which players interview best with the Raptors.

Prediction: Raptors take Bennett Stirtz, whose shooting could replace Gradey Dick on the roster when he is traded.

Can the Raptors Afford Sandro Mamukelashvili?

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sandro Mamukelashvili has a $2.8 million player option for the 2026-27 season, but after a breakout campaign where he averaged 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over 80 games, he is expected to decline it in search of a larger deal.

The Raptors are in a difficult financial position due to Early-Bird rights, which limits the team from offering him a starting salary of approximately $6.1 million.

Given that other teams could offer significantly more, similar to the situation the Knicks faced with Isaiah Hartenstein in the summer of 2024, Toronto may have to rely on the hometown discount or the Mid-Level Exception (MLE) to keep their productive big man.

Prediction: Sandro Mamukelashvili signs a lucrative deal elsewhere, forcing the Raptors to sign someone like Day'Ron Sharpe.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.