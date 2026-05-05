Raptors Offseason: Free Agents, Cap Space, Draft Plan, Trades

After a hard-fought season that ended with a first-round exit, the Toronto Raptors are entering a pivotal summer.

With the core of the roster now firmly entrenched, the front office faces the challenge of building a legitimate contender while navigating a tightening cap environment.

Here is a look at the key factors defining the Raptors' 2026 offseason:

Free Agents

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili runs up court after makes a three point basket. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Raptors enter the 2026 offseason with a roster that is largely under contract, but they face a delicate balancing act regarding their veteran presence.

Garrett Temple, whose value as a locker room mentor outweighs his box score contributions, is a free agent. Toronto must decide if his roster spot is better served on a developmental project or if his leadership is essential for a young team eyeing a deeper playoff run.

The front office will also look to secure high-motor depth like Sandro Mamukelashvili, ensuring the bench has enough functional size to survive a grueling 82-game schedule without overworking the starters. The Raptors would like to retain Mamukelashvili, but he could receive better offers elsewhere after having a historic season with career-highs in several categories, including points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

Draft Capital

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Holding the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Toronto finds itself in a sweet spot for finding immediate rotation help.

Unlike previous rebuilding years, the front office isn't swinging for a franchise savior but rather a high-floor prospect who can offer defensive versatility or secondary playmaking on a rookie-scale contract.

With the team's salary commitments escalating, hitting on this pick is a financial necessity. Expect general manager Bobby Webster to prioritize a plug-and-play wing or a backup guard who can stabilize the second unit while keeping the team's long-term cap sheet manageable.

Salary Cap Space

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors' financial flexibility has become increasingly tight following the massive extensions for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, combined with the acquisition of Brandon Ingram.

While they aren't quite in second apron territory, they are operating as an over-the-cap team, which limits their external signings to the Mid-Level Exception (MLE).

A major storyline to watch is how the front office navigates the first apron. Staying below this threshold allows them to remain active in the trade market and aggregate salaries, whereas crossing it would trigger restrictive hard caps that could stall their ability to fine-tune the roster around their stars.

Trades

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick celebrates after scoring against the Indiana Pacers. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Because the Raptors lack outright cap space to sign a superstar, the trade market remains their most potent tool for roster evolution. With a surplus of young, intriguing assets like Gradey Dick, Toronto is well-positioned to be the third team in blockbuster deals or to pursue a consolidation trade.

The front office is reportedly monitoring distressed stars on teams facing extreme luxury tax penalties, looking to leverage their remaining draft picks and mid-tier salaries (like Jakob Poeltl’s) to land a defensive anchor or a veteran shooter who fits the timeline of their established core.

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