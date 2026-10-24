3 Takeaways from Raptors Big Win vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after picking up their second consecutive win to start the season, with a score of 112-102 against the Washington Wizards on Friday night inside Capital One Arena.

The Raptors didn't have as easy of a time as they did in the season opener against the Chicago Bulls, but they did more than enough to secure a victory on the road.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the contest:

A Strong Defensive Start

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young drives as Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors allowed the Wizards to make just four shots during the first quarter. Meanwhile, they were able to turn it on offensively, which gave them a double-digit lead going into the second quarter. Getting off to a strong start can really demoralize an opponent, and that's exactly what happened against Washington.

The Wizards tried to get back in the game at times, but the Raptors always appeared to be in the driver's seat.

Scottie Barnes' Turnovers

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes shoots over Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Barnes led the team in scoring and rebounds, he also had the unfortunate distinction of leading us in turnovers with eight. Barnes has the ball in his hands often, and it's his responsibility to keep the ball in team possession. If he was able to do it at a better rate in this game, perhaps Toronto wouldn't have had to sweat it out at the end.

Barnes will take the lesson and the win and celebrate the fact that the team finished on top.

Rough 3-Point Night

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors struggled to hit their shots from downtown, making just 7 of 34 from distance. This is arguably one of the biggest weaknesses the Raptors have and it could cost them against tougher opponents. Luckily for them, it didn't have a huge impact in this game against the Wizards but they might not be so lucky next time.

The main focus when it comes to 3-point shooting is ensuring that the team gets the best looks possible. This will likely be a point of emphasis for the team's next game.

What's Next?

The Raptors will take their perfect record on the line as they visit LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and the 2-0 Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 7 pm ET inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on NBA TV or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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