3 Things to Watch in Raptors Preseason Finale vs. Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to close out the preseason as they visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The Raptors are coming off of a 122-120 loss against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where most of their rotation players filled out the court. Tonight, the focus likely shifts towards the bench and players competing for the final spots on the roster.

Here's a look at three things to watch ahead of tonight's contest.

The Allen Graves Show?

Toronto Raptors power forward Allen Graves looks on during warm ups before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves was in street clothes for the team's game against the Knicks, which was a slight surprise, considering he might be in contention for a rotation spot.

Graves has been dealing with a groin injury, and it's possible that the team wanted to hold him out for precautionary reasons, especially since there was going to be another game 24 hours later against the Pistons. Perhaps the Raptors were saving Graves for this particular game so that he could get more usage, which will help develop his game over time.

This might suggest that Graves will start the year mostly playing for the G League as opposed to the main team. It will be interesting to see how he performs against the Pistons: whether he is the key factor, like he was in the Las Vegas Summer League, or whether he will take more of a backseat role, similar to what he will be doing for the team in the regular season.

The Final Two-Way Spots

Toronto Raptors point guard Tyreke Key looks on during warm up before the game against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After waiving Trey Jamison III earlier this week, the Raptors have a pair of two-way slots available alongside Malachi Smith. Players like Tyreke Evans, Namari Burnett, and Jamarion Sharp all have a chance to claim these spots. This is their final chance to impress the coaching staff and front office and prove that they are deserving of those chances.

With most of the starters and key reserves not playing in this game, this should give them the full opportunity to take advantage of the moment and prove why they deserve further investment.

The Centre Position in Particular

Jamarion Sharp reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have some issues at the center position, and swapping out Jamison for Sharp earlier in the week is definitely something worth looking at. Sharp is 7'5" and has a lot of intrigue, but it's still hard to determine whether he can be someone the Raptors rely on at any point during the year.

He will have a chance against the Pistons to prove that he is someone worth keeping around, so this should be quite the moment for the third-year pro.

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