What Allen Graves Must Show the Toronto Raptors This Preseason

“Allen Graves played backup five at University of Santa Clara, and we drafted him [with] a first-round draft pick. I mean, who does that, right?” Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said at Media Day last week.

Rajakovic was joking, but the line says a lot about what makes Graves such an intriguing fit in Toronto.

The 19th overall pick missed the Raptors’ preseason opener after tweaking his groin in training camp. He could make his preseason debut Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers in Vancouver.

After a strong Summer League, Graves has a chance to push for rotation minutes. But the next few games will give him a better idea of what he needs to prove.

A Fast Learner on a Fast Track

Allen Graves with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted by the Toronto Raptors with 19th pick in the 2026 draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves grew up playing football in Louisiana before a growth spurt pushed him toward basketball before Grade 10. He went from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-7 that summer, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet. Two state titles and a Louisiana Mr. Basketball award followed.

He redshirted his first season at Santa Clara, then came off the bench in 31 of 35 games as a freshman, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.6 minutes.

But it was the underlying numbers that helped elevate Graves’ draft stock.

As Matthew Ho of The Athletic reported in June, NBA analytics departments liked Graves’ 1.9 steals, 2.8 offensive rebounds and 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. He created extra possessions for Santa Clara and rarely gave them away.

Graves impressed in Summer League, averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over four games. He finished with 23 points and 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range against Miami.

Rajakovic Likes His Versatility

Allen Graves sits courtside with Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic during a Toronto Tempo game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a type of player that he can play multiple positions, that he can cover position 2, 3, 4, 5, 1,” Rajakovic said. "I really love the diversity he brings to our team."

That versatility fits what Toronto is trying to build. The Raptors have several long, athletic forwards in Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles and Kawhi Leonard, and Graves can fit into that group without forcing the Raptors to change how they want to defend.

He could also give Toronto another option at center in smaller lineups.

The Raptors were outrebounded 55-43 by Miami in their preseason opener, and Graves has shown he can make an impact on the offensive glass.

What Graves Needs to Show

Ja’Kobe Walter and Allen Graves working on that deep range … four feet behind the line? Have to say mechanics look very tidy. pic.twitter.com/oADotrLJI6 — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 7, 2026

Shoot without hesitation. Graves shot 41.3% from 3-point range at Santa Clara, but on only about 2.6 attempts per game. Toronto went 12-of-41 from deep against Miami, and Rajakovic has emphasized the need for more 3-point attempts. When Graves is open, he needs to let it fly.

Hold up in space. Being able to guard all five positions sounds great until a quick guard gets him isolated on the perimeter. Graves’ agility was one of the questions surrounding him before the draft, and the preseason will give Toronto its first real look at how he handles NBA-level speed.

Make quick decisions. His low turnover numbers were a big part of his appeal at Santa Clara. In the NBA, those decisions come faster. If Graves can make the right read as a passer, especially in the short roll, he becomes the kind of connector Rajakovic can trust.

Raptors Rotation or Raptors 905?

Allen Graves throws out the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a team that expects to contend, spending time with Raptors 905 wouldn't be a failure. Playing consistent minutes in Mississauga could be more valuable than sitting at the end of Toronto's bench.

But there is a window.

With Leonard still ramping up, Graves could have an opportunity to earn minutes sooner than expected. If he can check those boxes over the final four preseason games, Rajakovic may have a tougher decision on his hands.

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