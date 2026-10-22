5 Observations as Scottie Barnes, Raptors Make Statement in Game 1

The Toronto Raptors could hardly have asked for a better start to the 2026-27 season. They dismantled the Chicago Bulls 135–92 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena, controlling the game from the opening quarter and turning their season opener into a statement performance.

The Raptors 43-point first quarter set the tone, but the performance went well beyond a hot start. It was a continual barrage of dominance from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The Bulls finished with 27 turnovers, struggling to find answers against Toronto's swarming defense and could not contain the physical edge and transition pressure the Raptors presented.

Immanuel Quickley, Kawhi Leonard, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes led the way offensively. At the same time, head coach Darko Rajaković deserves credit for the dominant scheme that suffocated the Bulls on both ends of the floor.

Here are some observations from Toronto's emphatic season-opening victory.

Immanuel Quickley’s Versatility Is Critical

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quickley was locked in from the opening tip. He finished with 23 points and seven assists, shooting efficiently while finding ways to assert himself over 94 feet.

That versatility was the most encouraging part of his performance; he does not need to dominate possession to be effective. He moved without the ball, found openings in Chicago's defence and capitalized when opportunities presented themselves.

His perimeter shooting was particularly important. Quickley knocked down four three-pointers, forcing Chicago to respect him beyond the arc and creating additional room for Barnes and Kawhi Leonard to operate. When defenders gave him space, he made them pay.

The fit alongside Toronto's other primary creators was encouraging, too. Quickley does not have to shoulder every possession, allowing him to pick his spots and attack weaknesses in the defence.

That balance could be crucial for Toronto throughout the season. Quickley is at his best when he can alternate between running the offence and scoring, rather than being forced into one role for extended stretches.

One game is not enough to draw sweeping conclusions, but Quickley looked like a guard who understands exactly how he can help this team win. His scoring, shooting and decision-making gave Toronto a strong foundation to build on.

Scottie Barnes Is the Man in Toronto

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzellis during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes delivered the performance that reminds people of why he is the focal point of Toronto's future. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, impacting the game as a scorer, playmaker and defender.

What stood out was how comfortably he influenced different phases of the game. Barnes attacked the basket, found teammates and used his physical advantages to create favourable situations. He did not need to force the offence through himself on every possession to remain its most influential presence.

Barnes’ ability to play alongside Leonard is particularly critical. Leonard can handle the late-clock situations and isolation scoring that Barnes is less inclined to dominate, but Barnes remains the central connector on this roster. His ball movement, defensive versatility and willingness to attack help create opportunities for everyone. He is a rare jack-of-all-trades superstar in this league.

The bigger takeaway is that Barnes does not need to lead the team in every statistical category to establish himself as its central figure. His value comes from the number of ways he can influence a game.

Against Chicago, he looked comfortable taking advantage of his opportunities without disrupting the flow of the offence. If Toronto is going to take another step this season, Barnes will be at the centre of it on both sides of the court.

Darko Rajaković's Defensive System Is the Real Deal

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic smiles during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's offence was impressive, but the defensive performance may have been the most encouraging part of the night.

The Raptors forced 27 turnovers, repeatedly disrupting Chicago's ability to establish an offensive rhythm. They attacked passing lanes, applied pressure to ball handlers and created opportunities to run in transition before the Bulls could organize their defence.

That last point was particularly damaging. Toronto outscored Chicago 34–13 in fast-break points, turning defensive stops into easy offence. When the Raptors play fast in transition or even semi-transition, the offense is hard to deal with.

The impressive part was the performance's collective nature. Toronto's defensive identity was the biggest point of excitement coming into the season, and it did not disappoint. Pressure came from everywhere, with the Raptors forcing Chicago to work through wave after wave of defensive pressure.

Rajaković deserves credit for establishing that identity. The Raptors looked connected, aggressive and prepared to turn defence into offence. Their ability to maintain that pressure while rotating different players through the lineup will be worth monitoring as the level of competition ratchets up.

Josh Giddey Was Exposed at Both Ends

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey shoots against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Giddey endured a difficult opening night, finishing with just two points on 1-of-10 shooting as Chicago struggled to generate consistent offence.

His lack of scoring was only part of the problem. Toronto consistently made life difficult for Chicago's primary ball handlers, disrupting the Bulls' offensive flow and limiting Giddey's ability to dictate possessions. Although he recorded assists, he struggled to make a meaningful impact as a scorer.

Defensively, Toronto exploited Giddey repeatedly and generated quality scoring chances at will. Giddey was part of a Bulls defence that allowed 135 points, and the Raptors repeatedly found ways to exploit the gaps in Chicago's overall structure.

It would be unfair to place the entire blame for the defeat on one player. Chicago committed 27 turnovers, struggled to contain Toronto in transition and failed to establish any consistent defensive resistance. Those are team-wide problems, and they will require more than an individual adjustment to correct.

However, Giddey's performance was a concern because of his importance to Chicago's offence. As a primary playmaker, he needs to create advantages even when his shot is not falling. Against Toronto, the Bulls never found a reliable offensive rhythm, and Giddey was unable to change that.

New head coach Tiago Splitter also had no clear answer for Toronto's pressure. The Bulls were overwhelmed early and never recovered, leaving plenty of questions about how they will respond when opponents target their weaknesses.

Toronto Sends an Early Message

Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors could not have scripted a much better season opener. Quickley showed how effectively he can fit alongside Toronto's other creators, Barnes reaffirmed his importance to the franchise, and Rajaković's defensive system produced disruption that fuelled a dominant win.

Chicago, meanwhile, has plenty to address after a performance in which its offence and defence both broke down. Giddey's struggles were particularly visible, but the problems extended throughout the lineup.

It is only one game, and tougher tests await Toronto. Still, the Raptors displayed the combination of offensive balance, defensive pressure and collective execution that can make them a difficult opponent throughout the season.

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