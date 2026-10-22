3 Takeaways from Raptors Blowout Win Over Bulls

The Toronto Raptors opened their season with a bang, as they defeated the Chicago Bulls 135-92 in a game where they never trailed.

While one game does not necessarily determine the trajectory of the rest of the season, Toronto's opening night performance addressed some of the concerns about the team's ceiling heading into the season.

Here are my three biggest takeaways from the Raptors convincing win over the Bulls:

Kawhi Leonard's Presence Creates Opportunities for Everyone

Oct 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons the acquisition of Leonard was projected to be so impactful for Toronto is because of his ability to garner attention from multiple defenders to create opportunities for his teammates. We saw this firsthand, as there were always two, if not three Bulls surrounding Leonard at all times.

Leonard did not shoot particularly well from the field, as he was just 5-17 from the field and 2-6 from beyond the arc. Yet his impact on the offensive end of the floor was still impossible to deny.

Immanuel Quickley is the Third Option the Raptors Need

Oct 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) controls the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scottie Barnes is undeniably the 1B to Leonard. However, one of the biggest questions surrounding Toronto right now is who will step up when defenses are building a game plan around stopping the Raptors' superstar duo.

Against the Bulls, Immanuel Quickley looked like the guy who is capable of stepping up, and capitalizing on favorable matchups. Quickley was still facilitating, as he had 7 assists, but he also added 23 points while shooting 44.4 per cent from beyond the arc. That level of efficiency from a third option will firmly cement the Raptors as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Will Be a Problem on Defense This Year

Oct 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto was expected to have a strength in their versatility, and they certainly delivered on the defensive end of the floor tonight. The Raptors were playing aggressive and fast up until the final whistle, and the Raptors finished with 14 steals and 6 blocks as a team tonight.

The Raptors had eight different players record a steal on opening night. Leonard led the way with four, and Ja'Kobe Walter added three more off the bench in just 23 minutes. The Raptors were causing problems for Chicago all night, as they put together a strong team effort to hold the Bulls to just 92 points.

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