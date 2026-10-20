Buying or Selling the Raptors as the Sexy Finals Pick

The 2026-27 NBA season begins today, which means the quest for the Toronto Raptors' second championship starts now.

While the Raptors still have to wait one more night to debut their squad for their first game against the Chicago Bulls, there's a lot of hype and optimism surrounding the team.

Michael Pina of The Ringer believes the Raptors are going to make it all the way to the NBA Finals, where they will lose to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

"The Raptors already had a ravenous defense before Leonard showed up, and, by replacing Brandon Ingram, he’ll officially turn it into a band of thieves while boosting an offense that was desperate for the elite three-level scorer he still is," Pina wrote.

"Adding Leonard at the top recontextualizes everything around him. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Jamal Shead, and Ja’Kobe Walter are all pretty good in roles that will be even more straightforward with Leonard and Barnes leading the way. What if Allen Graves is a guy, too? This team rules."

Why the Raptors Will Make the NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett celebrates with guard Jamal Shead. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a sea of contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors are still viewed as one of the top teams that can break the seal and contend for a spot to represent the conference in the NBA Finals. Adding Leonard to the mix gives the Raptors another star on the perimeter who has been to the promised land multiple times before and should contribute to their experience and chance of reaching the mountaintop once again.

Leonard isn't the only reason this team has championship aspirations. The defence is expected to hover around the top of the league, and that will be their calling card. The offence may struggle at times, but the Raptors will win games on the defensive end this season. That should translate well once the teams get to the postseason.

Toronto will need some luck, especially when it comes to other teams in the East, but they have the potential to be the East's best in 2027.

Why the Hype on the Raptors is Too Much

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles reacts to an official’s call against the Los Angeles Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many people believe the Raptors are a contender in the Eastern Conference because they added a 35-year-old with questionable and inconsistent availability throughout his career, while Leonard was healthy for the end of the last two seasons. There are still a lot of question marks surrounding him and whether he will be at his peak come playoff time.

On top of that, the team has some question marks at the centre position because Jakob Poeltl might not be capable of playing heavy minutes. In the playoffs, the Raptors have other centers they rely on, but they are all small compared to the other big men around the league. This will create a size gap, and that might be a mismatch other teams look to exploit in the postseason.

While the Raptors should be viewed as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference, there are so many variables that have to go in their direction that it makes it unlikely for them to be the final team standing.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.