What's Still Missing From the Raptors Before Opening Night?

With opening night less than 48 hours away, there are plenty of reasons for optimism surrounding the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard has returned, Scottie Barnes is ready to take the next step in his development, and the second unit is shaping up to be formidable. With this optimism, there are also some questions surrounding the team.

However, there is still one major question mark that will need to be removed before Toronto is ready to solidify themselves among the bona fide contenders in the Eastern Conference. Do the Raptors have enough shooters to space the floor, and allow the offense to ascend to another level?

Leonard Adds Another Dimension

Oct 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The arrival of Leonard raises the Raptors' offensive ceiling significantly. His presence brings multiple defenders with him, and his ability to create his own shot will make things easier for the rest of the team.

Barnes and Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajakovic even discussed the value that Leonard's presence has, and how it allows the rest of the offense to have better opportunities to score.

With that being said, this advantage only has value if the rest of the Raptors' roster is able to take advantage of it. The rest of the roster is now tasked with becoming the type of players that defenses cannot ignore.

If opposing teams are able to crowd the paint and limit Barnes' ability to drive to the rim while also sending extra help to slow down Leonard, the Raptors need to be able to count on guys like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to step up. Their ability to turn open looks on the perimeter into consistent points may determine just how high Toronto's ceiling is.

What is the Answer?

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives the ball against Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors certainly should not look to shake up their roster dramatically early in the season. The focus for the beginning of the season should be evaluating the current state of the roster and determining if they have enough perimeter shooting alongside Barnes and Leonard.

If the Toronto front office likes what they see, and believes that the current team is able to space the floor adequately, then the Raptors will likely have a super valuable combination of star power and a solid supporting cast, in addition to all of the versatility that the roster has on the defensive end of the floor.

The return of Leonard certainly propels the Raptors into contender conversations. But the rest of the roster will need to take a step forward in order to help the team chase their championship aspirations.

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