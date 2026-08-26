Darko Rajakovic's 'Michael Jordan' Claim Shows How Raptors Feel About Scottie Barnes

If there was any doubt about how the Toronto Raptors felt about Scottie Barnes and his ability to be the franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future, it's been eradicated after head coach Darko Rajakovic's latest comment.

"I think there is no coach and there is no success for a coach without players," Rajakovic said in Serbian h/t Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. "You look at all our greatest coaches, who are fantastic ... they all became great coaches by taking care of the players, and I think that's on every level ... there's no Phil Jackson without Michael Jordan. My Michael Jordan is Scottie Barnes."

Barnes, Rajakovic Enter Fourth Season Together

Scottie Barnes celebrates with Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Not every coach is going to say that about their player. Barnes should be honored by how Rajakovic looks at him. This is also a great sign for Toronto moving forward as they continue to build around this pair. The front office believes Barnes has the potential to be one of the league's best players, and Rajakovic is the straw that can stir the drink.

Rajakovic arrived in Toronto in 2023, inheriting a team that Nick Nurse led to a championship in 2019. The Raptors were angling towards a rebuild, and Barnes was the main piece to start the foundation. From there, Barnes and Rajakovic started their partnership, and they have been able to build them back up into a playoff contender.

The pair still have a long way to go, both individually and as a team. The fact that Rajakovic is comparing Barnes to Michael Jordan shows how confident he is in his star player and that nobody is going to take that role away from him.

The Raptors are hoping to finalize a trade for Kawhi Leonard once the investigation into the alleged salary cap circumvention with the Los Angeles Clippers comes to an end. Leonard has been the best player on his team for well over a decade. If he were to come to Toronto, it might still be Barnes' team. He might be the Scottie Pippen that the Raptors are hoping he can be in order to help Toronto win their second title in franchise history.

The Raptors will have to figure out how Leonard and Barnes will coexist once that trade goes through, but based on how Rajakovic feels about his long-term project, we might have an idea as to what the pecking order may be.

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