Scottie Barnes Can Be Raptors' Top Player, But He Might Not Need to Be

It's no secret that Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is the face of the franchise. The 2021-22 Rookie of the Year has thrived in his five seasons with the team, and he is emerging as one of the league's best players.

However, the Raptors still have to ask themselves whether Barnes can be the top option for a championship team.

Can Scottie Barnes Be the Best Player on a Championship Team?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes holds up a Toronto Tempo shirt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes's scoring average took a dip from 19.3 points to 18.1 this past season, but his defence got even better. He ranked fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The defence leads me to believe that he can be the best player on a title contender. However, he needs to see an upgrade in his shooting, especially from beyond the 3-point line.

The Raptors know Barnes is going to be a key part of their roster for the foreseeable future. The team's championship hopes lie in his ability to develop into one of the league's best players. However, he is going to need some help around him.

That's why the Raptors attempted to trade for Kawhi Leonard this offseason, but pairing him with the former Finals MVP doesn't mean Barnes won't be the better player. Leonard is 35 years old, and he could be past his prime.

Is Barnes Better as a Second Option?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes argues a call with referee Nick Buchert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading for Leonard suggests that the Raptors could view Barnes as the ideal second option for a champion. For years in the 2010s, the Raptors loved what Kyle Lowry was able to bring to the table, and many of the team's top squads had Lowry as their best player. It wasn't until the team traded for Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs when the team found the success it was looking for.

Barnes is set to make $224.5 million over the next five seasons after signing his max extension, which is money that a No. 1 option makes. Nobody will be paid more than Barnes, so the Raptors have to be strategic with how they divvy out the rest of the money.

The Raptors hope he can be their best player because they won't have to pay someone else to be, but they would likely be willing to change that if needed. However, with Barnes making around a quarter of the team's payroll, they will be limited in what they can spend.

The Raptors likely view either outcome as a viable one. The Raptors aren't afraid to make bold moves to put the right players around Barnes, but it's clear that he is going to fulfill a major need for the Raptors, one way or the other.

Luckily for Toronto, they also have a lot of time to figure this out. Barnes is still evolving as a player at just 25 years old, and he has point guard tendencies with a career average of 5.2 assists per game that could make him the most important player on the court at any given moment.

Barnes has the tools to be a "1A" player in the NBA, but he hasn't gone above the "1B" ceiling in his career quite yet. He will need the Raptors to have playoff success with him as the primary playmaker in order to get analysts to believe in his abilities more.

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