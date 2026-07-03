DeMar DeRozan Could Be Latest Raptors Legend to Return

The Toronto Raptors are feeling nostalgic after acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, but they might not be done with making their fans happy.

Yahoo! Sports insider Kelly Iko is reporting that DeMar DeRozan could be eyeing a departure from the Sacramento Kings, which could open the door for the Raptors to sign him to a veteran's minimum contract to return to the franchise that made him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

DeMar DeRozan reportedly wants out of Sacramento, per @KellyIko 👀



DeRozan is owed $25M for the upcoming season with $10M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/wEJbMZ9pJE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 2, 2026

Why DeMar DeRozan Makes Sense For Raptors

The Raptors shockingly traded DeRozan in 2018 after becoming the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to the San Antonio Spurs for Leonard and Danny Green, souring his relationship with the franchise. However, as the Raptors look to contend for a title, adding DeRozan back as a final piece to the puzzle could be exactly what Toronto is looking for.

The Raptors traded Gradey Dick as part of their deal for Leonard, opening up a spot in the second unit for a shooting guard. DeRozan could fit the build and alleviate some of the scoring pressure that Leonard, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett hold.

DeRozan averaged 18.4 points per game this past season for the Kings, who were the worst team in the Western Conference along with the Utah Jazz. If he is looking to leave Sacramento before the end of his contract, it's likely because he's looking for a team where he can contend.

DeRozan will likely have to sacrifice some minutes in order to do that, but the 37-year-old has always been a consummate professional during his 17-year career in the NBA.

It would be perfect for DeRozan to finish his NBA journey where it started in Toronto, giving him a storybook ending for what should be a Hall-of-Fame career. It would be even more poetic if DeRozan is able to help the Raptors win the championship, which he was infamously scorned from the first time Toronto hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

DeRozan could have other suitors in free agency, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, but the fit with the Raptors is more than just a storybook ending. It's a chance for the Raptors to gain some much-needed scoring depth to boost their profile as a championship contender.

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