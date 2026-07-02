Kawhi Leonard Trade Means Raptors Are All In for a Title

The Toronto Raptors are entering the arms race in the Eastern Conference after acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal from the Los Angeles Clippers that sent Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick to Tinseltown.

The Raptors appeared to be the big winners based on the player swap alone, but sending multiple first-round picks, swaps and a second-round pick suggests the Clippers could be the big winners of the deal in the long run. However, if the Raptors win another championship with Leonard, they will be the ones with the last laugh.

The last time Leonard played for the Raptors, Toronto won a championship. Leonard knew he was only spending one year in Toronto, and he made the most of it by leading the Raptors to their first and only title in franchise history. Re-acquiring such a significant player in the team's history is a sign that Toronto is pushing all of their chips in to win another championship.

Raptors Mean Business With Kawhi

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard walks off the floor after time out was called against the Toronto Raptors | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors want to build their identity around their defence, which helped them win 46 games last season and the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Adding Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, to the mix gives the Raptors an improved defence next to Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt.

Putting Barnes and Leonard on the perimeter with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley while Jakob Poeltl or Collin Murray-Boyles protects the paint creates potential for a lot of havoc on defence. The Raptors have the chance to build one of the top defences in the league, which is usually a sign that a team can contend for a title.

What About the Offence?

While the Raptors look good on defense, the offense could bring a bit of a question mark. That being said, Leonard is coming off the best offensive season of his career, averaging 27.9 points per game. He also made 38.7 per cent of his shots from beyond the arc, which will help Toronto move out of the bottom 10 teams in the league.

If Leonard can return to form, or at least by 90 per cent of who he was in his final season with the Clippers, the Raptors are getting an elite offensive weapon that will take a lot of the pressure off of Barnes and Barrett.

Can Raptors Truly Compete For a Championship?

The Eastern Conference is incredibly stacked. The New York Knicks are fresh off an NBA championship, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to build off their Eastern Conference Finals appearance and appear to be a favourite for LeBron James in free agency, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to grow from their 60-win season and the Philadelphia 76ers just acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

On top of that, the Celtics provide a threat with a healthy Jayson Tatum, the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are looming as big threats while the Indiana Pacers could run it back to where they were in 2025 with a healthy Tyrese Haliburton. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Simply put, this Eastern Conference is stacked and teams that aren't making moves this offseason could fall behind. This move puts the Raptors a step forward, but they will have to compete all season long against a very deep Eastern Conference.

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