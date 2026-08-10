Every Possible Outcome for Raptors in Kawhi Leonard Investigation

Toronto Raptors fans are twiddling their thumbs at this point in the offseason as they await the results of the Kawhi Leonard investigation into alleged salary cap circumvention by the Los Angeles Clippers.

There is no current timetable on the rest of the investigation, which leaves the Raptors in a state of limbo. Here is a look at each possible outcome the Raptors could deal with.

Option #1: Investigation Concludes Before Training Camp, Trade Goes Through

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard answers questions following the game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the best-case scenario for all parties involved. The Clippers and Raptors need this investigation to conclude so that they can move forward in their offseason. The Clippers will likely face some kind of penalty, whether it comes in the form of fines or stripped draft picks, but the Raptors can go through with their trade with Los Angeles as intended.

This would get Leonard officially on the roster with the Raptors, allowing him to start training camp with the team in Quebec City late next month.

Option #2: Investigation Concludes, But Kawhi Gets Suspended

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a possibility that Leonard won't go away from this scot-free. He may not receive the ultimate punishment, which would be a void of his contract, but the league could find him responsible for part of everything that has happened.

The collective bargaining agreement states that Leonard could be suspended for up to a year if he was deemed responsible for the violation.

If that's the case, Leonard would undergo a suspension with possible appeal, but he might accept some kind of penalty in order to move on from the process. This would keep him with the Raptors, just as the plan has always been, but he might have to wait a bit before starting his second stint in Toronto.

Option #3: Investigation Concludes, But Kawhi's Contract is Voided

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard moves the ball ahead of Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This outcome could be the best and worst thing for the Raptors, all in one. If Leonard's contract gets voided, there is no possibility of the trade taking place. Leonard could still find his way to the Raptors in free agency.

Toronto would have to figure out how everything would work financially, but they wouldn't have to part ways with multiple first-round picks, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick in order to acquire Leonard. That being said, it might be in Toronto's best interest to move off of at least one of those assets in order to make room on the roster for Leonard and his impending contract, which would warrant a multi-year deal.

Leonard is making $50.3 million on his current contract for the 2025-26 campaign, and while he doesn't need to make that money with the Raptors, he will likely seek something similar. The Raptors have just $5.4 million before reaching the first apron.

Option #4: Investigation Continues, No Trade Happens (Yet)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is arguably the worst outcome for the Raptors. With updates stating that the investigation could go into the 2027 calendar year as Wachtell looks for a complete scope of what happened, this route prevents any progress from happening.

This is the only way Leonard doesn't start with the Raptors at the start of next season. There is reason to believe the Raptors could eventually add Leonard in a trade or free agency, but Toronto wants to get him on the roster sooner rather than later.

The investigation is holding him hostage with the Clippers, so the longer it goes, the longer he's forced to stay in Los Angeles and Toronto cannot move on to building a championship-level rotation.

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