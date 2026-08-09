3 Games Raptors Want to Know Ahead of Schedule Release

The Toronto Raptors are eagerly awaiting the release of their 2026-27 schedule, which should have some dates that fans and members of the team will circle on their calendar.

Here's a look at three games the Raptors should highlight first when their schedule comes out.

The New Rivalry: Raptors vs. Clippers

The saga between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors creates an exciting narrative for their regular-season matchups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the outcome of the Kawhi Leonard investigation, the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers are forever bound by this projected trade that they have created. In a deal that was agreed to in principle on June 30, the Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Grady Dick, and multiple first-round picks.

The deal could not be fully accepted until July 6, but the ongoing investigation regarding the Clippers allegedly circumventing the salary cap to pay Leonard has paused the trade for the time being. Whether Leonard is playing for the Raptors, the Clippers, or not at all in their game, it will bring more eyeballs to the court than it did a year ago.

The Rematch: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes led his team in a seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors got a good crack at the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs last season, taking them all the way to Game 7 but losing on the road at Rocket Arena. The Raptors beat the Cavs in all three of their regular-season meetings, but could not get the job done during the playoffs, losing all four games in Cleveland despite having a 111.7 offensive rating during the series.

Whenever the Raptors return to Rocket Arena next season, it will have a little bit more weight than the other games on the schedule. Getting a chance to avenge their postseason loss will fire the Raptors up in particular for this game. They should use that fuel to try and pull out a road win and leave Cleveland on a happy flight, something they weren't able to do during the spring.

A Shot at the Champs: Raptors vs. Knicks

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the basket against the defending champion New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors will face off against the Knicks twice during the preseason, but their regular-season contest should also have some intrigue. Part of the reason the Knicks won the 2026 NBA Finals was their trade with the Raptors involving OG Anunoby for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. The deal has shaped both franchises in 2026 and continues to be one of the more dynamic deals of the 2020s.

Getting a chance to beat the defending champions should also inspire the Raptors, creating what could be a potential playoff preview if both teams achieve the same goals that they have in mind.

The Raptors will need the ideal rotation when they play the Knicks in order to come out of their meeting on top.

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