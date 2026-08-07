Why the Raptors Should Give Up on the Kawhi Leonard Trade

As the Kawhi Leonard investigation continues to get messier, the Toronto Raptors are put in between a rock and a hard place.

The Raptors are hoping the league's investigation into alleged salary cap circumvention can be completed soon, but more wrinkles continue to make it look like the league could punish Leonard and/or the Los Angeles Clippers. The Raptors and Clippers agreed in principle to a deal back in June that would have sent Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks.

Due to the league's ongoing investigation into Leonard's contract, the NBA did not approve of the trade. However, the trade can go through once the investigation is complete if the league does not find Leonard responsible for any wrongdoing.

However, the longer the NBA investigates and the Raptors have to wait, the more dicey the situation gets. The Raptors have to go into training camp next month under the guise that this trade won't happen and the team will have to keep Ingram and Dick, which could ruffle some feathers.

Raptors Should Walk Away from Kawhi Trade

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard leaves the court after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors were to announce their intentions of not going through with a possible trade, it would give Ingram and Dick time to re-establish their roles within the Raptors. It also gives Toronto a chance to find other trades for Ingram and Dick if that's the direction they want to go in. Both of them have one year left on their contracts, though Ingram has a player option for 2027-28.

As of now, the Raptors are simply in limbo, waiting for this investigation to conclude, and there is no sign that it will be anytime soon. The latest update said that the investigation could go into 2027, which is not on the Raptors' timeline. They are hoping this deal gets resolved between now and the start of training camp in late September. The Raptors are hoping Leonard can report to Quebec City, but he won't be able to if the investigation does not end by then.

Raptors Can Still Sign Kawhi if Trade Falls Through

The Raptors' desire to have Leonard on the roster doesn't have to go away if they move on from the trade. The main reason why the Raptors would go through with such a deal is if they know Leonard is innocent of any wrongdoing. Leonard has maintained his innocence, so the Raptors are feeling good about their position.

If Leonard has his contract voided, he will become a free agent and the Raptors can sign him to a new deal. If he is suspended, the Raptors appear willing to still take him on board and wait out a suspension. Leonard said he would only sign an extension with the Raptors, so it looks like he will get to Toronto eventually. It's just a matter of when, not if, even though it might take a while.

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