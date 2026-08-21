How Raptors Match Up vs. Cavaliers After Peyton Watson, James Harden Deals

The Toronto Raptors are feeling some pressure after the Cleveland Cavaliers solidified their starting lineup with a pair of transactions.

The Cavaliers struck a five-team trade that landed them Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, who was signed to a four-year, $88 million deal. Watson projects to be the Cavs' starting small forward, joining a lineup that features Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and James Harden, who signed a three-year, $97 million contract of his own.

Here's a look at how the two teams match up at each position:

Raptors Position Cavaliers Immanuel Quickley PG James Harden RJ Barrett SG Donovan Mitchell Brandon Ingram OR Kawhi Leonard SF Peyton Watson Scottie Barnes PF Evan Mobley Jakob Poeltl C Jarrett Allen

Point Guard: Immanuel Quickley vs. James Harden

James Harden is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors did not have Quickley during their playoff series against the Cavs back in the spring, and it definitely made a difference during the series. Jamal Shead stepped in and was admirable in his role, but it was clear that Toronto missed Quickley's playmaking ability.

The Cavs brought Harden on board in the middle of last season after a mid-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Darius Garland. The Cavs were figuring out how to integrate Harden into the offence, but now that he has a full offseason under his belt, he can be a strong playmaker that can set his teammates up for success.

Harden may turn 37 later this month, but he is one of the generation's best point guards. It's hard to say that the Raptors have the edge in this particular position. Harden is still someone that can average over 20 points per game and do it with ease.

Advantage: Cavaliers

Shooting Guard: RJ Barrett vs. Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Mitchell is coming off arguably the best season of his career, where he averaged almost 28 points per game, along with 5.7 assists per contest. Mitchell is clearly the engine that gets the Cavaliers' offence going, and he can rev the engine on a moment's notice.

Harden and Mitchell form one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league because both of them can score so easily. They also have a tendency to get their teammates involved, which creates a very dynamic offence.

RJ Barrett is no slouch, either, averaging nearly 20 points per game. His role is a little bit different than Mitchell's, as he tends to play off of the other primary ball handlers in the offence. Barrett can get his own shot, which makes him someone the opposing team needs to keep an eye on, but that's just not who he is for the Raptors.

You can take both players away from their rosters, and each team would struggle, but Cleveland needs Mitchell a little bit more than Toronto needs Barrett.

Advantage: Cavaliers

Small Forward: Brandon Ingram or Kawhi Leonard vs. Peyton Watson

Peyton Watson passes the ball against Kawhi Leonard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson comes to the Cavs after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Nuggets. Going into this past season, Watson had only made 24 NBA starts. This year he put up 40, filling in for an injured Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon.

Watson found some newfound confidence, specifically when Nikola Jokic was not on the court. Jokic also dealt with injuries this past season, forcing Denver to rely on other players, including Watson. That's why his value increased so much, and Denver was ultimately unable to sign him for a new deal because they simply couldn't afford him.

Watson should fit well with the Cavs as someone who can play both on and off the ball, and it will be interesting to see how he meshes with this group. The Raptors should have Watson beat in their potential matchups.

The Raptors are still working on finalizing a trade for Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers. If Toronto were to have that deal go through before the start of the season, they would have their big move of the summer and transform their entire roster. Leonard is someone that can be an elite defender while averaging over 25 points per game. The 2025-26 campaign marked Leonard's best as a scorer, averaging 27.9 points per contest. Leonard's two-way playmaking style makes him one of the league's best, even at the age of 35.

Even if the trade doesn't go through, Ingram is still one of the better wings in the league, making his second All-Star team this past year in his first season with the Raptors. Ingram averaged 21.5 points per game and was often a threat in isolation. As a scorer, no matter who lines up at small forward for the Raptors this season, they will play a massive role in the team's offense. Toronto should have Cleveland beat in this area.

Advantage: Raptors

Power Forward: Scottie Barnes vs. Evan Mobley

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Cavs and Raptors benefited from being towards the top of the 2021 NBA draft. With the third overall pick, the Cavs selected Evan Mobley out of USC, and the Raptors were able to take Scottie Barnes out of Florida State with the very next pick.

Since their entrance into the league, both Barnes and Mobley have become All-Stars for their respective teams, both for their defense. Mobley was the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year, while Barnes was on the All-Defensive Second Team this past season.

Both players are incredibly similar, with Mobley usually operating in the post and Barnes usually playing on the perimeter. Both players have important roles for their respective teams and are very similar players. Perhaps the biggest difference in their games is Barnes' responsibility on the offensive side.

Barnes is usually operating as a creator, averaging 5.2 assists per game, while Mobley doesn't have numbers that high in that department. When each player is on their A game, the team is at its peak, but we will give the edge to Barnes due to his ability to get his teammates involved on offence.

Advantage: Raptors

Centre: Jakob Poeltl vs. Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the team's playoff series was any evidence as to where this matchup goes, it's clearly in the Cavs' favour.

Allen was dominant against Poeltl and the Raptors during the series, while Toronto had to make a change at the center position. Poeltl saw his minutes go from 25 per game to 19.1 during the playoffs. Allen went from around 27 during the regular season to 29 in the playoffs.

Cleveland relies heavily on Allen as a defender in the middle and someone that can move to the perimeter if needed. Poeltl is usually locked into the paint, as he struggles on the three-point line to defend. He isn't as dynamic as Allen, but the contract that he has forces Toronto to put him in the starting lineup. That could ultimately be their demise when it is all said and done.

Advantage: Cavaliers

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