The Raptors' Two-Way Player Who Actually Matters This Season

The Toronto Raptors signed Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract earlier this offseason to boost their depth at the centre position.

Before signing Jemison, Jakob Poeltl was the only player on the roster who stood taller than 6-9. That could be an issue against teams with a lot of size, like the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics.

Jemison might not factor much into the Raptors' plans this season, but if any two-way player has a chance to crack the rotation, he is the one.

Why Trey Jemison III Matters for Raptors

Trey Jemison III grabs a rebound against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jemison is entering the fourth season of his career, which is the final year a player can be under a two-way contract. He has seen his fair share of two-ways in his first three years in the league with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. He's hoping the Raptors can become a more permanent home for him because Toronto needs a big man in case Poeltl gets hurt.

Poeltl struggled with back injuries throughout the 2025-26 campaign, which caused him to miss 36 regular-season games and the playoffs. Poeltl struggled to keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging just seven points per game. His scoring average took a dip from 14.5 to 10.7, and it was clear that injuries were plaguing him throughout the year.

The Raptors don't have to rely on Jemison in order to get by. Even if Poeltl isn't hurt, there's a good chance the Raptors will ask Collin Murray-Boyles to play a small-ball centre role before any other possibilities. That being said, Jemison can be an insurance policy for the Raptors should CMB get hurt or the team needs some size on the court.

Jemison grew a lot playing with the NBA champion Knicks this past season. While he didn't see the court very often, he was able to learn from Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns to help develop his game.

In order for Jemison to see the court for the Raptors, he will need players ahead of him to be injured or struggle. Toronto should look into giving him a true shot because he provides something that very few can on the Raptors roster at the moment.

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