Instant Grade: Raptors Take Allen Graves at No. 19 Overall in NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are boosting their shooting and youth by selecting Santa Clara forward Allen Graves with the No. 19 overall pick.

Graves is one of the younger prospects in the draft and he only started four games for the team in his lone collegiate season.

For a team that wants to win now, taking a player as young as Graves, who turns 20 next month, is a risk. However, they are relying on his upside in hopes that he can provide some depth behind RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

Graves is coming to Toronto looking to work hard, which is likely a big reason why the Raptors were keen on taking him.

Graves Brings Strong Work Ethic to Raptors

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"The resilience it took, the dedication, the hard work, the thought of late nights in the gym to allow myself to give in to the doubt and the people who do not look at me as such a great player, but not give in. Stay humble and stay true to the purpose that I knew God had planned for me," Graves said after he was selected on the broadcast.

Graves comes from a large family, which pushed him towards becoming a professional basketball player throughout his life.

"I got to give him a lot of credit, but also his siblings. I would say his siblings had the biggest impact on the player he became. His dad definitely started all of them with the training. I was the rebounder by the time I had three pounds, but definitely his brothers had a huge impact on how much his sister, early on, made him tough," Graves' mom said on the ESPN broadcast.

Gradey comes from a pipeline at Santa Clara University that has produced some strong NBA prospects over the last couple of years. This year, Graves helped the Broncos reach their first NCAA Tournament in 30 years, but they lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in overtime.

Over the last couple of years, Santa Clara has produced Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams, who became an All-Star. In his third season in the league in 2023, the Golden State Warriors selected Brandon Podziemski, who has carved out a role with the Golden State Warriors over the last three seasons.

The Raptors hope Graves can join the solid company as their next rookie.

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