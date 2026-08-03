Why Allen Graves is the Perfect Rookie Fit for Raptors

Allen Graves has yet to step out onto the court for the Toronto Raptors, but everything he has shown in his one season of college and the Las Vegas Summer League suggests that he is exactly the kind of player the team was hoping to land in the draft.

Graves just turned 20 years old and has the chance to be a key player for the Raptors from the jump, filling in where Sandro Mamukelashvili was last season before he signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Mamu thrived in the role and the Raptors are hoping Graves can pick up where he left off.

“Clearly, we have an archetype we believe in. We want all-around good players, but they have to defend too,” a Raptors front office executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith. “We think Allen fits that mold perfectly. There are going to be nights where we’ll lean on him and CMB (Collin Murray-Boyles) a lot.”

Allen Graves Fits Raptors' Identity

Toronto Raptors 2026 first round draft pick Allen Graves poses courtside with head coach Darko Rajakovic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors loved what they got in Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 overall pick last season. It looks like he and Graves could work hand in hand in the frontcourt off the bench. Their defensive versatility and ability to switch defenders at any given moment makes them valuable to the team.

We saw a little bit of Graves' potential during his four-game run at the Las Vegas Summer League last month, where he averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Graves might not have that same ease on both ends of the floor when he's playing against stronger NBA talent, but his ability to understand how to read defences makes him valuable already. It's clear that he fits the vision of what the Raptors want to be.

“We want to be known as a group that is a pain to play against. Even if we aren’t hitting shots, nothing will come easy for you. We’ll play hard and physical. You’re going to feel us. Our goal is for opposing players to see Toronto next on the schedule and to know they are in for a long, tiring night,” a Raptors assistant coach told Smith.

Graves' physicality makes him someone worth playing for the Raptors. The team has a lot of players already that match that mindset, so Graves will be able to smoothly file in during his first NBA season.

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