Examining What RJ Barrett's Extension with Raptors Could Look Like

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has one year remaining on his contract, which means it's time to start negotiating his new deal.

As the Raptors wait in limbo on the outcome of the Kawhi Leonard investigation, the team doesn't have much wiggle room to work with. They can, however, negotiate with Barrett to keep the hometown hero in Toronto beyond 2027.

Barrett's Canada Basketball teammate Dillon Brooks just received a three-year contract worth $73 million, which could offer some insight as to what his next deal could look like.

This is probably in line with what a potential RJ Barrett extension would look like. https://t.co/dbXQF3P3As — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 7, 2026

Comparing RJ Barrett to Dillon Brooks

Barrett and Brooks are similar in that they are both considered above-average wings in the NBA. Brooks is coming off the best season of his career with the Phoenix Suns, which prompted the team to sign him to an extension. Now, it will likely set a baseline for Barrett in his negotiations.

2025-26 Stats RJ Barrett Dillon Brooks Age 26 30 Points Per Game 19.3 20.2 Rebounds Per Game 5.3 3.6 Assists Per Game 3.3 1.8 3-Point Percentage 33.9 34.4 2026-27 Salary $29.6 million (Expires in 2027) $20.9 million (Signed 3-year, $73 million extension)

Barrett signed a four-year, $107 million contract extension with the New York Knicks in 2022 and was dealt in the first season of that contract to the Raptors for OG Anunoby. His average annual salary from that deal is almost $27 million, which is less than what Brooks signed on his recent deal.

That being said, the Raptors and Suns are in different positions. While Barrett is four years younger than Brooks, Toronto is closer to contention than Phoenix, and they have a couple more mouths to feed.

The Raptors are already paying Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes each north of $25 million next season. As a quartet, they combine for nearly $145 million in next year's salary cap. This means Barrett will likely have to take a pay cut if he wants to stay in Toronto, which he has stressed in the past. Barrett wants to win a championship in his hometown, so he'll be willing to take a discount in order to make it happen.

This could easily be Barrett's biggest contract of his career, so he shouldn't take that large of a pay cut. Brooks' deal should set the market, as the two are similar players. Barrett has more upside as a younger player and someone that has contributed to winning playoff games for the franchise. This contract offers a sound idea as to what the Raptors should expect to pay up if they were to get a deal done between now and the start of training camp.

Projected Extension: 3 Years, $81 Million ($27 Million AAV)

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