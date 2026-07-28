The One Thing the Toronto Raptors Still Need to Become a Contender

The Toronto Raptors have spent the last few years investing in their roster with a goal of achieving sustained success.

This season, their championship hopes may come down to one particular playoff matchup. Between signing Kyle Anderson, and adding Allen Graves in the first round of the NBA Draft, the Raptors solved one of their biggest problems from last season.

However, there is still one thing the Raptors need to become a contender.

Scottie Barnes has developed into the cornerstone of the franchise, RJ Barrett is coming off of one of the best stretches of his career, and younger players like Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja'Kobe Walter began to make strides towards the end of last season. But if the Raptors are serious about competing for a championship, the younger players have to continue getting better.

The Raptors Have Built the Right Foundation

Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) celebrates a basket against the Brooklyn Nets with forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors' front office has gotten a lot of the most difficult work out of the way, as they have a roster composed of muliple players entering their prime, while also having solid depth and financial flexibility. They have proven veterans to round out the rotation and have a good amount of talent.

Championships aren't won from having the most talent, as it is rarely the most talented team that ends up hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season. Championships are won when second and third year players develop into reliable role players, and when talented players become stars.

Internal Growth Will Determine Toronto's Ceiling

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) control the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes remains the biggest piece of that operation, as he has already established himself as one of the more versatile players in the league. If he takes another leap as a scorer, he could elevate Toronto's offense to another level.

Barnes is a career 30.1 per cent 3-point shooter in his first five seasons. If he can elevate that number up to 34 or 35, the Raptors would become a dangerous team and Barnes might become one of the best players in the league.

That's How Contenders Are Built

Jan 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) comes onto the court during player introductions before a game against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the contenders we see today have followed this blueprint. The Oklahoma City Thunder did not become a contender overnight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became an MVP, while players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren steadily evolved into the players they are today.

Other recent champions also took multiple playoff runs to develop together before finally putting the pieces together to win a title. The Raptors are hoping their own path looks similar and that they are able to build off of the positive momentum they created last season.

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