Kawhi Leonard Explains Reason for Raptors Return

The Toronto Raptors are turning back the clock by trading for Kawhi Leonard after he spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With one year remaining on his deal, Leonard was looking for a fresh start. Several contending teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, were interested in possibly trading for Leonard, but the two-time Finals MVP wanted to return to a familiar place.

"I'm not really championship chasing, trying to find the best team that can win," Leonard said. "You know, I didn't want to put on a thousand jerseys. The city took a liking to my family. I took a liking to the city. Really enjoyed it. My son was born here, and you know, he's been asking me forever when he's gonna come back. So, now he's back, and he's able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened."

Kawhi Leonard Happy to Return to Raptors

Even though Leonard only wore the Raptors red for one season, he made quite the impact in his short time in Toronto. He led the Raptors to their first and only championship in franchise history after beating the Golden State Warriors in six games to win the 2019 NBA Finals.

Leonard is undoubtedly a legend in Raptors history for his efforts to win it all seven years ago, but he now has a chance to build off of that legacy. With Leonard's arrival, the Raptors are emerging as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and a potential contender to dethrone the New York Knicks as Eastern Conference champions.

Leonard will help contribute to what should be one of the best defenses in the NBA, alongside Scottie Barnes, who was on the All-Defensive Second Team this past season. The pair will lead the way, as a supporting cast featuring RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl, among others, will complement their games.

Leonard is also coming off the best year of his career, scoring-wise, averaging 27.9 points per game in 65 appearances with the Clippers last season. If Leonard is able to maintain those offensive numbers while providing a strong level of defense, he might be able to help Toronto raise a second banner to the rafters of Scotiabank Arena.

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