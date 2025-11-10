10 observations after Raptors' first 10 games
The Toronto Raptors are 10 games into the 2025-26 season and the team is right at .500 with a 5-5 record.
Here are 10 observations from the team's first 10 games of the season, which could foreshadow what's to come for the team.
Offense ranks top 10 in NBA
The offense has been quietly among the best in the NBA, ranking 10th in offensive rating over the first few weeks of the season.
The offense is improved compared to last year, which is a positive sign of growth for the Raptors.
Defense has been up and down
The defense has been a mixed bag, placing in 14th place in the NBA. In the first five games of the season, the Raptors allowed 118 points or more in each game, going 1-4.
In the last five games, the story has been different. Apart from their most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors have only allowed 104 points or fewer.
The Raptors need that trend to continue, especially during the latter half of the team's road trip.
Winning games big
The Raptors have won each of their five games by at least 11 points, proving that they can pour it on in winning efforts.
Losing games big, as well
The Raptors have not been in many close games this season. Their loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 24 was the only time any game had been decided by six points or fewer.
It will be interesting to see how the Raptors respond in crunch time later in the season.
Scottie Barnes is improving
Barnes is averaging just under 20 points per game with seven rebounds and just under five assists. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic thinks he is just reaching the iceberg of his potential.
“He’s been doing it for a long time, so there’s not much new there on the defensive end,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said via The Athletic insider Eric Koreen.
“He’s just getting even more experienced. He’s getting to know the league and tendencies of the players even better. Scottie is a big part of our scouting preparation.”
Brandon Ingram can work out
Ingram was the big wild card for the Raptors going into the season, but he is off to a good start. He is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per game so far this season.
Collin Murray-Boyles has All-Rookie case
After missing the first two games of the season with a forearm injury, Murray-Boyles has gotten off to a strong start in his rookie year.
Murray-Boyles is playing well on both ends of the floor and he has been one of the best rookies in the 2025 draft class so far. The Raptors need him to continue playing well in order for the team to stay in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference.
Rebounding is the biggest challenge
The Raptors rank 28th in the NBA in rebounds per game. While rebounding isn't the only factor in need of improvement, the Raptors have to crash the glass better as a team if they want any chance to be relevant this season.
Raptors need Jakob Poeltl healthy
A big reason behind the team's rebounding struggles is Jakob Poeltl's injury. The Austrian centre's back has forced him to sit out of four games so far, but the Raptors want him to be healthy throughout the entire season.
In order for that to happen, the Raptors need to monitor his health consistently throughout the season, sitting him if it's in the best interest of the long run.
Raptors have a shot to be very good
Overall, the Raptors should be happy about where they are as a team. The Raptors are showing signs of promise while also needing to improve in other areas.
Ultimately, the Raptors are trending upwards and it's an encouraging sign to see.