Raptors snap winning streak, lose vs. Celtics in cold 4th quarter

The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling to the Boston Celtics 112-96 at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday evening.

The Raptors fell behind by double digits early in the first quarter, but mounted a comeback in the second that allowed them to take a lead going into the locker rooms at halftime.

However, the Celtics made the necessary adjustments to get a lead going into the fourth quarter. The Raptors had a chance to respond, but the Celtics played their best basketball in the fourth quarter, limiting Toronto to just 16 points in the final frame.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram controls the ball as Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez tries to defend | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors run out of gas vs. Celtics

The Raptors were led by Brandon Ingram and Sandro Mamukelashvili, who each had 24 points apiece for Toronto. Scottie Barnes was the only other player to score in double figures with 12 points.

For the Celtics, Payton Pritchard had one of the best games of his career with 33 points and 10 assists for a double-double. He was one of six players to score in double figures.

Derrick White and Anfernee Simmons scored 15 points apiece. Luka Garza had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double while rookie forward Hugo Gonzalez also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Neemias Queta also scored 14 points to join his teammates in double-digit scoring.

The Celtics had 8 more shots and took eight more shots because they out-rebounded the Raptors 55-37 in the contest. Not having Jakob Poeltl definitely hurt Toronto's ability to rebound and that led to issues, especially in the fourth quarter. The Celtics also outscored the Raptors in the paint 54-32. And that's where the game was won and lost.

Simply put, the Raptors were outplayed by a team that is better than them. The Celtics have the experience and the chemistry that the Raptors are lacking at the moment, and that is playing a big factor in why Toronto is unable to win and perform against playoff-caliber teams.

Things will have to change soon if the Raptors want to establish themselves as true contenders.

The Raptors are going to have to turn the page quickly as they take on the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

