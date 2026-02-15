All-Star Game Comes at Right Time For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are here, there, and everywhere at the All-Star Weekend, and that is a positive sign of what's to come for the organization.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about having a lot of visibility during All-Star weekend.

“It shows that this team and this organization is growing. This is our 2nd year of the rebuild. We have several guys in the Rising Stars match, and we have 905 players recognition there. Our 905 team is doing a really good job. We have 2 All-Star players participating there, in Scottie and BI," Rajakovic said h/t Omer Osman.

"I think there’s a lot of positive stuff going on, and a lot of excitement for us to continue building on this.”

Darko on the All-Star break, and the importance of it as the team recalibrates and focuses on the remainder of the season:



“I think it’s always great. I told players that they should recharge their batteries, disconnect for a moment mentally and physically, and then all of us… https://t.co/UHK1VJA5YF pic.twitter.com/ScpdCxlyvD — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) February 12, 2026

Raptors Fortunate to Have All-Star Break

While several members of the Raptors are spending their week-long break in Los Angeles, others are taking some time off, which will help in the long run.

“I think it’s always great. I told players that they should recharge their batteries, disconnect for a moment mentally and physically, and then all of us will be really excited to come back and continue building what we have going on. It’s going to be a really good refreshment for us," Rajakovic said h/t Osman.

The Raptors are 32-23 through 55 games and have dealt with injuries all season long. The fact that they are in the position they are in is very positive, and there is a decent amount of momentum going into the second half of the season.

The final 27 opponents for the Raptors have a combined winning percentage of .504, which hovers around the middle of the pack in the league. They have some winnable games, but they also have some challenging ones, including a rematch against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at home before the end of the month.

The Raptors beat the Thunder in Oklahoma City in late January, so OKC will be hoping to get their revenge on them. Getting this time off will mentally allow the Raptors to prepare for games like that and clear their head, so that the next three months can be given the utmost focus in hopes of getting the Raptors pretty far in the playoffs this season.

The Raptors are back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories