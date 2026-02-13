9 Raptors, Past and Present, Participating in All-Star Weekend

The Toronto Raptors and the other 29 teams in the league are taking part in the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The Raptors will be well represented in a bunch of events throughout the weekend. Here's a look at every Raptor, past and present, participating in an event this weekend.

Scottie Barnes (All-Star)

Barnes is averaging 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game so far this season for the Raptors. He is participating in the All-Star Game for a second year in a row hoping to come out on top this time around.

Barnes is playing for Team Stars alongside Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons centre Jalen Duren, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Oklahoma City Thunder centre Chet Holmgren, Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes during the anthems before a game against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Brandon Ingram (All-Star)

Ingram was named as a lead replacement for the All-Star game to cover for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Ingram is playing on Team Stripes alongside Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Miami Heat guard Norman Powell.

Darko Rajakovic (Team World All-Star coach)

As the international coach with the most wins so far this season, Darko Rajakovic will coach the world team at the All-Star Game. The players in the squad include Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Houston Rockets centre Alperen Sengun, and Indiana Pacers point guard.

Alijah Martin (Rising Stars, Next Up)

Alijah Martin is averaging 18.6 points in the G League this season with the 905. He has also made 13 appearances for the Raptors in the NBA.

Collin Murray-Boyles (Rising Stars)

Murray-Boyles is dealing with a thumb injury, but he has not been ruled out of the Rising Stars challenge. He is set to play alongside Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan and Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey.

AJ Lawson (Next Up)

Aj Lawson is averaging just under 20 points per game for the Raptors 905 this season. The Toronto native has also played in 13 games for the NBA squad this year.

Jeremy Lin (Celebrity Game)

Jeremy Lin was part of the Raptors' 2019 championship roster. Now, he is picking the sneakers back up to participate in the celebrity game.

Vince Carter (Rising Stars coach)

Vince Carter was with the Raptors from 1998 to 2004. After two decades in the league as a player, he remains a big part of the league and is serving as one of the head coaches for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Tracy McGrady (Rising Stars coach)

Vince Carter's cousin Tracy McGrady started his career with the Raptors from 1997 to 2000. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets among other teams. Now he is coaching the rising stars in hopes of leading his team to victory.

