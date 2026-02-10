Raptors Coach Makes Very Bold Scottie Barnes Statement

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is heading to the All-Star game this weekend in Los Angeles for the second time in his career.

Barnes, 24, has played extremely well this season, averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while dishing out 5.6 assists per contest. It's been his best stretch of basketball since he became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic took things a few steps forward when praising Barnes after the team's latest win against the Indiana Pacers.

“I tell you what, Scottie is defensive player of the year. Scottie is an all-star. Scottie is going to be NBA Finals MVP one day. Scottie is going to MVP of this league one day,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“I’m calling it now. You can write down the date when I said that. Scottie is not even close to where he’s going to be when he’s 27 and 28. There is so much he’s improving, week by week.”

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic talks to forward Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Barnes Gets MVP Designation From Rajakovic

It's a bold statement from Rajakovic, but he is 100 per cent serious in how he feels about Barnes. Rajakovic has been with Barnes since he first joined the Raptors three years ago and he has seen his growth over that stretch of time. Barnes has proven that he has the potential to be one of the best players in the league and it's definitely a strong sign because he is only 24 years old.

Barnes has a lot of great basketball ahead of him, and the Raptors are hoping he can be the franchise centerpiece for a title-contending team. The fact that he has led the Raptors to a 32-22 record through 54 games is a sign that he could emerge as that one day. The rest of the team around Barnes needs to compliment him. But several players have already shown that he can be someone worth building around because he plays on an elite level on both ends of the floor.

Barnes and the Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on the first-place Detroit Pistons in the final game before the All-Star break. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

