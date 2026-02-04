Anthony Davis Trade Changes Landscape For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are losing out on another trade target as Anthony Davis has been traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal.

While talks had cooled on Davis for the past couple of weeks, there was still interest from the Raptors knowing that they needed a centre. ESPN insider Tim McMahon had been reporting that talks had reignited between the two sides, but with Davis going to the Wizards, that idea is no longer one that can come into fruition.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts after being fouled against the Sacramento Kings. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis Trade Changes Things For Raptors

The Raptors have stayed linked to Sacramento Kings big man Demontis Sabonis, but NBA insider Marc J. Spears is reporting that talks between the two sides are now "dead" h/t Matt George.

According to @MarcJSpears, Sabonis to Toronto is "dead". But the Washington Wizards have emerged as a team interested in Domas.



Marc is on @Sactown1140 with us right now! — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) February 4, 2026

The Wizards were linked to Sabonis, but they ended up taking an offer with the Mavs to get Davis instead. In the deal, the Mavs sent Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-rounders, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

This doesn't mean the Raptors won't continue to try for another trade, but if they wanted to acquire a top-tier big man, the options are beginning to run out. They may have to settle for a smaller deal while they keep Jakob Poeltl and his long-term contract.

If the Raptors can look for better deals down the line, they will keep the phone lines open, but things are beginning to get dicey with less than 24 hours until the trade deadline.

The Raptors have been linked to Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze and Brooklyn Nets centre De'Ron Sharpe while also looking at moving on from Ochai Agbaji, who is on an expiring contract. Those are the types of moves that the Raptors should be looking to do with the deadline getting closer. It may not be as grandiose as Davis or Sabonis, but it allows them to keep their future draft capital and RJ Barrett, who has been one of the better players on the team so far this season.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back on the court tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

