Raptors Trade Rumors: Buy or Sell

The Toronto Raptors are going into the traded line with a number of possible moves to make, and it's hard to differentiate what could happen and what is just a pipe dream.

Here's a look at four players who have been hovering around Raptors trade rumors, and buying or selling a possible deal.

Anthony Davis

Davis has been in trade rumors pretty much ever since he stepped foot in Dallas a year ago in a trade involving Luka Doncic. Things have not worked out for the Mavericks as well as they had hoped, which could lead to a possible Davis trade at this deadline.

However, Davis' injury woes have cautioned teams to make a move on him, and the Raptors are included in that. While the fit makes sense on paper, the former top pick's injury history and current status make it nearly impossible for Toronto to seek a deal at this time.

Verdict: Sell

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis looks to move the ball past Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji is an expiring contract for the Raptors, and he will likely walk in free agency this summer. This gives the Raptors an opportunity to find a chance to get value for him at the deadline if possible, even if it is only a second-round pick.

On top of Agbaji being an expiring contract, trading his salary could get the Raptors under the luxury tax, which is possibly the primary goal for the team going into the deadline. These two factors make it to where Agbaji should expect to be traded ahead of the deadline,

Verdict: Buy

Goga Bitadze

The Raptors need a center, and Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze makes sense as a possible target. He is not playing as much as he used to because the team got Moe Wagner back from injury, but it is still complicated.

The Magic are still very much fans of Bitadze, and he is on a team-friendly deal for the next two seasons, making around $15 million over the course of that time. While Bitadze would help the Raptors, it doesn't make 100 per cent financial sense and the Magic have to be blown away by an offer to move him.

Verdict: Sell

Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis is the biggest name the Raptors have been linked to in recent weeks, and he makes sense if Toronto is truly looking to take a big swing at the top of the Eastern Conference.

This could be the chance for the Raptors to take it to the next level, but it will cost the team a pretty penny to get it done. Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett would almost certainly be in the deal, and that might not be worth it for the Raptors at this time.

Unlike Bitadze, Sabonis has a good chance of being traded, but the Raptors may not be his final destination.

Verdict: Buy

