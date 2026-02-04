One Thing Could Prevent Raptors Trade For Domantas Sabonis

The Toronto Raptors are counting down the hours to the trade deadline, and it appears they are setting their sights on Sacramento Kings centre Domantas Sabonis.

A Sabonis deal has been part of conversations between the Raptors and Kings for the better part of the last month as Sacramento has its eyes on RJ Barrett. However, the Kings want more than what the Raptors are willing to offer, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“There has been longstanding conversation between the Kings and Raptors for well over a month. I still think there’s potential for a deal to get done where Sabonis does end up in Canada," Haynes said on NBA TV h/t Omer Osman.

"With that being said, the deal is centered around Sabonis, RJ Barrett, fill-in players. Sources have told me the hold up is, the Toronto Raptors want to include 2nd-round picks. The Sacramento Kings are asking for a 1st-round pick. I’m told that if they do not get a first-round pick included in the deal, then the deal will be off."

Raptors, Kings at Stalemate For Sabonis Trade

It's a tricky dilemma for the Raptors to face because they value Barrett highly and feel that they don't need to give up an additional first-round pick to get Sabonis in to Toronto. While the Raptors have a talent upgrade should they trade for Sabonis, it's clear that the team values its first-round picks.

The Raptors could trade any of their next seven first-round picks. They have the capital to do it, but they still question whether Sabonis is worth parting ways with one of those picks. Considering the fact the team has Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Collin Murray-Boyles in the rotation, it's possible the team may not need an additional first-round pick for next year.

That being said, it's possible that Dick is included in this potential deal as one of the "fill-in players" Haynes mentioned.

Another aspect of this is trading Jakob Poeltl's big contract. Poeltl is making $19.5 million this season and next season. Then he has a 3-year, $84 million contract that starts in 2027. Considering his back injuries from this season, moving off of his contract won't be easy, and the team should have to give up a first-round pick in order to get him.

There is considerable risk in a trade like this, especially when giving up a future first-round pick. However, the Raptors don't appear to be in the mix for any other major deals, so if they want to shake things up, this might be their best way to do it.

