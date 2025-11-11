Big Nets injury offers opportunity for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their road trip as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

To learn more about the Raptors' latest opponent, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Colin Simmons.

How much does Cam Thomas’ injury hurt the team?

Cam Thomas was having a rough start to the season from an efficiency standpoint, but it was evident against the Knicks that the Nets don’t have a proper substitute for what he brings to the offense. The injury definitely makes the team worse, but looking on the bright side, it opens up more opportunities for rookies to get more minutes and more touches in the offense.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas handles the ball against the Houston Rockets. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

How have the Nets been to start the season?

The Nets have been expectedly bad to start this season. Everyone knew coming into this season that the defense was going to be bad, but the offense has been surprisingly poor, too. The consensus seems to be that this is a “tanking” season already for Brooklyn, and the youth movement should only increase as the season drags on.

What’s one thing people should know about the Nets that cannot be found in a box score?

One thing about the Nets that doesn’t show up in the box score is their pace. They rank near the bottom of the league in pace, but for about 25% of games, the offense flies down the court and the ball doesn’t stick. Brooklyn doesn’t have the personnel to run a fast paced system like Jordi Fernandez would like, but inconsistent bursts of high octane offense are not uncommon in Nets games.

If the Nets beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

If the Nets beat the raptors, it will be because multiple of the “others” step up. Michael Porter Jr. is expected to eclipse 20 points per game at this point, but Brooklyn will need Nic Claxton, Terance Mann and a rookie or two to score in double digits. The Nets aren’t going to win with a stellar defensive outing, their only hope is to win in a shootout.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My final score prediction is 122-103 Raptors. It will be a close game about midway through the third quarter, but Toronto will go on a big run without a response from Brooklyn. It’s at Barclays center, which could play a factor, but the Nets won’t have enough on either end of the floor to stop the Raptors star power.