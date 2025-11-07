Raptors forward could return to All-Star game this season
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is a one-time All-Star, but that could change this season.
Barnes is playing exceptionally well on both ends of the floor, but his defense is what is propelling the Raptors to victory over the last three games. Barnes spoke about how his defense has had to shape his game this season.
“I think I’ve been guarding the ball. Those (power forwards) have the ball a lot,” Barnes said via The Athletic insider Eric Koreen. “Evan (Mobley) got the ball. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) got the ball. Who did we play before that? Jaren Jackson got the ball. I’ve been pretty much on the ball just trying to guard those guys to the best of my abilities.”
Barnes' improving defense paying off for Raptors so far this season
Barnes isn't exactly changing a whole lot when it comes to his defense from years' past. Instead, the experience he has built over the years is giving him the chance to play at a higher level.
“He’s been doing it for a long time, so there’s not much new there on the defensive end,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said via Koreen. “He’s just getting even more experienced. He’s getting to know the league and tendencies of the players even better. Scottie is a big part of our scouting preparation.”
Barnes has also been vocal in improving the team's defense as a whole. The help-side defense, especially when it comes to the frontcourt, has been extremely important.
“We need to help each other a lot more. I’m a big voice in that, just telling each other we need to keep helping each other no matter what, no matter where the ball is,” Barnes said via Koreen. “Just trying to make those reads. It’s all about reading the game.”
The Raptors prided themselves on being a defensive team during training camp. While the team didn't look like one in the first few games of the season, it has come into its own and playing as intended.
It's still a long season with over 70 games left to be played, but if the Raptors can continue playing at a high level on defense while growing over the course of the season, Barnes could be rewarded with an All-Star appearance, but more importantly, Toronto could be back in the playoffs for the first time in four years.