Five numbers to know from Raptors' tough loss vs. Nets

The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after a 96-81 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

The loss echoed similar sentiments to the previous game against the Boston Celtics, where the team struggled to keep momentum going in the fourth quarter. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the loss against the Nets:

7 - Jakob Poeltl's minutes

Poeltl was dealing with a back injury in the previous game against the Boston Celtics which ruled him out. He gave it a go against the Nets but could only manage to play seven minutes due to stiffness in his back.

Poeltl's injuries have been a common theme over the past couple of weeks, and his inconsistency in the lineup has prevented the Raptors from playing their best basketball.

8 - Raptors' total free throws

The Raptors struggled to get to the free throw line during the game, only managing to get four shooting fouls throughout the night.

While the Nets also struggled to get to the free-throw line, starting forward Noah Clowney had eight free throws on his own, matching the entire Raptors total. The Raptors have to get to the free throw line more often in order to generate more offence.

10 - Raptors' points scored in final 10 minutes

The scoring was ice-cold all night, but especially when it mattered most in the end. The Raptors held a 71-69 lead with 10 minutes to go in the game but only managed to score 10 points for the rest of the contest.

The Nets went on a 27-10 run to close the game, giving them a convincing 15-point victory.

37.2 - Raptors' scoring percentage

Throughout the night, the Raptors made just over 37 per cent of their shots, which is nowhere near where it needs to be if they want to be a contending team in the Eastern Conference.

The team's defence kept them in the contest, but against any other offence, the Raptors may have been blown out much sooner.

81 - Raptors' season low in points

The 81 points scored against the Nets is the lowest point total of the season. The last time the team scored at this level was back on Dec. 31, 2024 against the Boston Celtics, where the Raptors had just 71 points in a 54-point loss.

