Bold Collin Murray-Boyles prediction should please Raptors fans
Toronto Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles is proving early why the team used the No. 9 overall pick on him in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Murray-Boyles is averaging 8.8 points per game so far this season, but he is already making a case to be the Raptors' best defender. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes Murray-Boyles is on pace to make several All-NBA Defensive teams in his career.
"Whatever the over/under is on the number of All-Defense teams Collin Murray-Boyles will make for his career, go ahead and smash the "over," Favale wrote.
"Exhaustive doesn't even begin to describe the intensity with which he plays. He will bring full-court pressure in a way that blows up possessions before the shot clock gets to 17. When opponents don't wilt underneath his blanketing, he can anchor sets like a big in the middle, but also navigate the perimeter with wing-like mobility and freneticism."
Murray-Boyles' defense helping Raptors tremendously
The Raptors are right in the middle of the pack in the league when it comes to defensive rating. Murray-Boyles has been a big part of the reason behind that.
The Raptors are giving Murray-Boyles an average of 21 minutes per game, and that number could grow if he works on his offensive game, which is in need of improvement.
"Concerns over his offensive fit on a somewhat-wonky Toronto Raptors roster may have been premature. He needs to finish better around the rim, but the lane navigation after setting screens is tailored to the cadence at which each ball-handler operates," Favale wrote.
"Three-point shooting will remain the 20-year-old's swing skill. And while it's too soon to tell which way he'll go, a 7-of-14 start on non-corner triples is a big deal—almost as big as Toronto finding a potential building block at No. 9."
The Raptors have plenty of time for Murray-Boyles to figure out his offensive game, but he should take the opportunities to shoot when he is open. He has the trust from the coaching staff and his teammates to get it done.
While Murray-Boyles may never be counted on for elite offence, the Raptors don't need him to be that. He needs to be the benefactor on the defensive end of the floor while adding some complementary shooting when teams double the likes of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram or RJ Barrett.
Murray-Boyles and the Raptors are back in action against the Brooklyn Nets for their next game.