Raptors trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo in mock idea from analyst

The Toronto Raptors are a team to watch in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes.

The Raptors are a team on the rise, looking to make their next step towards contention, and Antetokounmpo would certainly help them get there. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests the trade that would send Giannis and his brother Thanasis to the Raptors for. RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter, a 2030 first-round pick, a 2032 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

"Toronto boasts a rich collection of above-average-to-good talent, but this group needs an elite to fully enter the championship chase. Antetokounmpo is on the shortest list of the planet's best players and certainly the best among those with any kind of shot at becoming available between now and the trade deadline," Buckley wrote.

"The Raptors might be a bit squeezed for spacing, and they'd have to figure out how to divvy up touches between Antetokounmpo, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, but just like they once did with Leonard, they'd grab the great player now and worry about making everything else fit later. And if things eventually click the way they could, nothing about this trade price would feel prohibitive in hindsight."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors mock trade helps land Giannis

This would be a bold move for the Raptors, but it's one they have to take if they want to be taken seriously as contenders in the East. They lose some key players including Barrett and Poeltl, while also parting with Murray-Boyles, who has a ton of potential as the reigning No. 9 overall pick.

However, this move would give the Raptors a chance to go all-in, and it's a move they're going to have to make at some point if they want to be taken seriously. Antetokounmpo just turned 31, so there are still a number of years in which he could be a strong player in the league.

This particular package is somewhat worrisome because it takes away the Raptors' only true centre. Rim protection has been an issue for the Raptors this season, even with Poeltl on the floor sometimes, so another deal would have to be made in order to solve that. Scottie Barnes could play more of the centre role, but that isn't necessarily a long-term fix.

It will be interesting to see if the Raptors are a true landing spot for Antetokounmpo, but if they were, this is a reasonable package Toronto should expect to part ways with in order to get a deal done.

