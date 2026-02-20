Raptors Season Should Come Down to Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is helping the team move in the right direction.

The Raptors are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, large in part due to Ingram's improvement and appearance in Toronto's rotation. Ingram showcased part of why he has been so successful for the Raptors this season in their latest 110-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Ingram spoke after the game about going into the game with an attack-first mindset.

“I just had that mentality to be aggressive,” Ingram said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “I know from previous years how it is coming off all-star break. Guys come in a little rusty, so I thought it was important for me to go out and just be aggressive whether the shot was going in or not.”

Ingram Sets Tone in Raptors Win vs. Bulls

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ingram did not have his most efficient scoring output of the season, making just 11 of 26 shots from the field, but he led the team with 31 points and pushed the Raptors over the finish line late with a couple of baskets in the final possessions of the contest.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic explained how different the team is this season with Ingram on the roster.

“It’s a huge luxury for me as a coach to have (Ingram) in those situations. He’s just not getting rattled,” Rajakovic said postgame. “He gets to the spot on the floor and reads the game really well. If he has a good shot, he’s gonna take it. But he also did a good job in that game with six assists. He did a good job of finding open people. That’s a great example, how he found CMB [Collin Murray-Boyles] under the rim for a layup.”

Ingram Will Make Big Difference in Playoffs

With the postseason on the horizon, the Raptors will look towards Ingram for guidance. He has been to the playoffs twice before with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Raptors traded for him for this very reason.

The Raptors needed another scorer alongside Scottie Barnes in the playoffs and Ingram is expected to fill in that role more as the postseason draws near. This is a potential winning recipe for the Raptors, so they need to execute their plans around Ingram to a tee.

Ingram and the Raptors are back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.