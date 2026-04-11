Collin Murray-Boyles Proving to Be the Ultimate 'Game Changer' for Raptors

Toronto Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles is making his mark with the grit he uses to play his game.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft came to Toronto with a lot of questions surrounding his game. As a 6-8 power forward, some questioned whether he had the size to defend NBA-level centers or if he was not quick enough to stifle the league's top driving guards and wings.

Murray-Boyles is proving night in and night out that he is exactly where he should be.

The 'Defensive Pest'

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Murray-Boyles came to the league with a high level of defense after two seasons at South Carolina. The Raptors' coaching staff has done a good job of getting him to keep trusting that part of his game.

“That’s my identity, being aggressive, being a defensive pest out there, being active. That’s how I made my name out there, so I have to do it," Murray-Boyles said h/t Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

That "pest" mentality is backed by elite production. Averaging nearly a steal and a block per game in just 22 minutes of action, his impact on defense is felt the moment he steps on the floor. Whether it’s switching onto a fast guard or denying a veteran big man in the post, his versatility is crucial for the Raptors if they want to make noise in the playoffs.

The way he can beat guards on offenses when there are switches on defense is building his offensive game and that's giving the Raptors an edge in a potential playoff matchup.

Earning Respect

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles warms up prior to the game against the Boston Celtics. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has earned a lot of respect for Murray-Boyles during his first season in the league. His selflessness and desire to win is exactly what the Raptors hoped he'd bring when they drafted him.

“I have the utmost respect and trust in that guy and how he competes,” Rajakovic said h/t Grange.

“He just thinks about how to help a team. He’s playing basketball with no agenda. He’s just playing basketball to win. He’s going to be guarding ones, he’s going to be guarding fives, he’s going to be rebounding, he's going to be running in transition every single time. He does so much for us.”

In the Raptors' most recent win against the Miami Heat, Murray-Boyles was perfect from the field, going 7-for-7 for 17 points and eight rebounds, while recording a block and two steals on the defensive end.

Category Value Team Rank Field Goal Percentage 57.9% 1st Offensive Rebounds 2.4 2nd Points (Last 6 Games) 14.7 3rd Defensive Rating 112.1 4th

CMB is a Game Changer

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles gestures as he speaks to a teammate. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has seen Murray-Boyles grow all season long, and he believes that his presence changes how the Raptors perform.

“He changes games,” Barnes said of Murray-Boyles h/t Grange.

“His physicality, rebounding the ball, being able to guard. Our defence gets better when he steps on the floor. He does a great job of setting screens and rolling and putting pressure on the rim … I think he does an exceptional job out there and I can’t give him enough credit. He’s out there over-performing.”

Murray-Boyles came into the league with strong defense, but his offensive game was a bit questionable. Over the last six games, he is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds, showing that he is growing on that end of the floor.

It isn't just his scoring and rebounding that are helping the team. His screens and IQ of the offense are also part of what is pushing the Raptors forward. With the Raptors going into the postseason, Murray-Boyles does not look like a rookie but rather someone who is a key piece to Toronto's success.

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