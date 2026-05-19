Victor Wembanyama's Dominance Means Raptors Should Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Toronto Raptors are in the middle of the offseason, but their plans for the future may have taken a detour after watching Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama completely chopped up the Oklahoma City Thunder, dropping 41 points and 24 rebounds in a double-overtime statement win in Game 1. Wembanyama, 22, is already putting up numbers similar to what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal in their primes.

While the Raptors are in the East, the Spurs look like the league's best team when Wembanyama is healthy, so Toronto has to take notice. This means the Raptors could make a big move this offseason.

With the Milwaukee Bucks contemplating a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Raptors could have an opportunity on their hands. General manager Bobby Webster could pounce at the chance of trading for Antetokounmpo.

Wembanyama Changes Everything

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama hugs guard Devin Vassell | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Since 2021, the Raptors have built their roster around Scottie Barnes. However, Wembanyama’s Game 1 masterpiece proves that some changes need to be made. The Spurs are making a beeline to the front.

If Wemby can completely dominate the Thunder without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, he will dominate the NBA by the time the Raptors reach their peak.

The Flaw in the Kawhi Comparison

Naturally, any blockbuster trade of this scale immediately brings up the Raptors' trade acquiring Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs in 2018. However, some are already warning the Raptors against viewing this as a simple repeat of the past.

"Leading up to the draft, parallels will certainly be drawn to when Toronto traded for the expiring contract of Kawhi Leonard en route to the 2018-19 championship. But this Raptors roster is not constructed to win a title, even if Antetokounmpo is paired with Barnes," ESPN insider Bobby Marks wrote.

When the Raptors traded for Leonard, he joined Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet on a championship-ready roster. The present-day Raptors do not have that immediate plug-and-play depth. If the Raptors trade part of their core for Giannis, they risk becoming top-heavy and vulnerable.

Trading for Giannis must be the inciting incident that leads the front office to aggressively pursue ring-chasing veterans, elite floor-spacers and defensive specialists to build a team around Antetokounmpo and Barnes.

The Raptors Have Tools For Giannis Trade

The Bucks appear ready to move on from Antetokounmpo, which presents the Raptors with an opportunity to acquire that foundational superstar. The Raptors have five tradable first-round picks, including No. 19 overall in this year's draft.

While the Bucks could ask for Barnes in a potential deal, Toronto must draw a hard line there. Trading Barnes for a 31-year-old Antetokounmpo defeats the purpose of building a title contender. Instead, the Raptors should offer a massive package that features three or four first-round picks, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and some pick swaps.

The return package gives the Bucks an instant, aggressive rebuild foundation while allowing the Raptors to retain the pair needed to challenge the league's elite.

Why Giannis is the Perfect Raptors Target

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A defensive frontline featuring Barnes and Antetokounmpo is designed specifically to challenge Wembanyama and the Spurs.

By trading for the Greek Freak, the Raptors instantly form a pair that has athleticism, length and defensive versatility. However, it will take more to build a true championship rotation around Antetokounmpo and Barnes.

The Raptors have to take the same approach that they did with Kawhi. If a top-five player is available, the Raptors have to make the move.

Wembanyama just signaled to the rest of the NBA that the future is now. If the Raptors want to win another championship in this decade, they cannot rely simply on organic growth. The Raptors need to pick up the phone and bring Antetokounmpo to Canada.

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