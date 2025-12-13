Darko Rajakovic explains Raptors recent struggles

The Toronto Raptors have put in a lot of effort through the first 25 games of the season.

The team has struggled as of late, losing six of the last seven games. Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković spoke about the team's effort despite the losing streak.

“I think that we’re playing really hard,” Rajaković said via The Athletic reporter Eric Koreen. “I think that on some nights we don’t have a hundred percent (to give).

"We might have 70 or 80 percent in the tank, and what we’re doing right now, we are learning how to maximize, how to use a hundred percent of that 80 percent. And then sometimes it’s a challenge for a young team to understand if you missed a couple of times, we still got to play really hard on defence. We’ve got to play through mistakes.”

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic calls out to his team during the first half against the Boston Celtics | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors fighting despite losing streak

After the Raptors won nine games in a row, it was clear that a crash was coming. Perhaps the Raptors didn't think the crash was going to come this hard and soon, but that's the nature of the situation for the team.

Eventually, the Raptors will find a way to get back on top, but it will take some soul-searching and some adjustments after the first quarter of the season. What worked in October and November may not work in December and beyond. So the Raptors need to adapt to their current set of circumstances in order to keep pace in a very crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Raptors are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. However, the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are less than a game back looking to hunt the Raptors down.

There's still a very long season ahead for the Raptors as they look to keep this early-season momentum going. While things may have slipped in the last couple of weeks, the Raptors will have plenty of chances and time to turn things around.

The Raptors are back in action on Monday, when they take their talents to South Beach to take on Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell and the Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from inside the Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.